Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might have just had a secret-family reunion with this special relative - and we’re sure Prince Harry was delighted

Prince Harry's maternal uncle has dropped a major hint that he had a secret-family reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid the ongoing drama between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family is seemingly, if reports that King Charles received a sweet birthday present from his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and that Meghan Markle sends ‘text updates to King Charles’ about the kids are true, coming to somewhat of a happy conclusion.

But no matter how much reconciling they do, there's clearly still a lot of hurt on both sides of the argument. Experts across the world have made it pretty clear that Harry and Meghan are staying in America and that their relationship with the rest of the family is still incredibly strained. But that doesn't mean the couple's children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Lilibet, are cut off from all of their family members. In fact, it appears they just secretly met up with their great-uncle.

Earl Charles Spencer, the late Princess Diana's brother and Prince Harry's maternal uncle, sparked speculation that he had visited the Sussex family when he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had secretly visited the USA.

He shared on the platform, "Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans - from Manhattan to Malibu (both of which I’ve visited in the past few weeks)."

Royal fans were quick to point out that Malibu is only about an hour's drive away from Montecito where Harry and Meghan now live with their young family.

The meet up wouldn't be a complete surprise. Since his departure from The Firm, Prince Harry has remained close with many members of the Spencer family including his uncle and other relatives. As well as remaining close with his uncle, he shares a close bond with his two maternal aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and they both attended Prince Archie's christening in 2019.

Speaking about Harry's relationship with the Spencer family, historian, writer and broadcaster Tessa Dunlop shared her belief that Harry has always felt more at home with his mother's side of the family than with his father's.

She told OK! Magazine, "He clearly has quite a good relationship with Charles Spencer, Jane and Sarah on the maternal side. That side of the family seems to be better relations."

"We know that Harry has leant into the idea of his mother's legacy. We know that Charles heavily bought into that idea of ‘Diana the hunted’ when he spoke so famously and memorabilia at her funeral, and attributed and certainly alluded to the idea of Diana as the victim of the paparazzi, of which you know. Harry has taken up.

"While all the focus is on Harry and Meghan not having any family or relations, he clearly does have relations with the Spencers."

