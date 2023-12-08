These Kate Middleton Christmas jumper dupes will keep you snug on the school pickup this winter – run, don't walk

Kate Middleton's Christmas jumper is perfect for the school run but if it's out of your price range, we have some cosy dupes so you can shop the look for less.

The Christmas jumper tradition is one of our favourites of the festive season, but finding the perfect knit can be a challenge - especially if you want to wear it over the post-Christmas cold winter months. The Princess of Wales has a savvy way of making sure she looks festive without being mistaken for a Christmas decoration, as she opts for more natural hues and Fair Isle patterns over glitter sequinned jumpers.

Kate was spotted wearing a Holland Cooper Fair Isle knit in cream (RRP £179) when she took part in CBeebies Bedtime Stories. Thrifty Kate loves the jumper so much that she re-wore it to decorate her Christmas tree ahead of the 2022 Together at Christmas carol concert and the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account re-shared an image from the video to promote this year's festive event.

Holland Cooper Fair Isle knit in cream (RRP £179) Kate Middleton wore this Holland Cooper Fair Isle knit with its longer length and super high roll neck, it creates a relaxed look and feel that is perfect for pairing with jeans for an elevated everyday outfit. The jumper is made from an extra soft yarn with a traditional Fair Isle design making it feel extra snug. The knit is a timeless piece for your wardrobe and features iconic gold buttons on both the cuff and shoulders. The jumper previously sold out but is now back in stock in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL and comes in khaki or cream colours.

Kate Middleton Christmas jumper dupes

Fair Isle Yoke Crew Neck Christmas Jumper - was £69 , now £48 | Crew Clothing Company This classic Fair Isle pattern has cosy long sleeves and is perfect for pairing with jeans and boots or even joggers for a relaxed evening. Made from 52% acrylic, 22% polyester, 14% nylon, 10% wool and 2% metalised fibre, it's a great alternative with ribbed collar, cuffs and hem.

Barbour Mersea Knitted jumper in cream - was £100 , now £80 | Very.co.uk This chunky knit is perfect for layering as it has a loose roll neck and side splits making it lower at the back, perfect for teaming up with a pair of jeans and a body warmer. Its fuller collar means you can go out without a scarf and still keep your neck warm. But be quick as it's selling fast.

