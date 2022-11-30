Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gives birth to her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has welcomed her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

The English actress and model has been pictured pushing a pram during a stroll around West London with her husband Harry.

The new mum, who previously dated the Duke of Sussex between 2012 and 2014, married (opens in new tab) her estate agent husband - also called Harry - during a small lockdown wedding at Cowdray Park, West Sussex in 2020.

And now, according to Daily Mail's Richard Eden reports the latest sightings of Cressida and Harry with their newborn baby.

The gender (opens in new tab) or name of the little one has not yet been revealed.

Cressida first showed she was pregnant when she attended the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten in July and prior to this she was spotted at the Mary Katrantzou x Lipsy capsule collection launch party on May 31, 2022 in London wearing a smock-style frock.

(Image credit: Getty)

And she later confirmed her pregnancy in a video which she uploaded to Instagram of her and a little girl doing a dance to You've Got A friend in Me, from the Toy Story films, which she simply captioned "Sass".

And it looks like she was getting the practise in early when she posted a snap of her godson coming round for breakfast.

A close friend of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend reportedly told the columnist, "Cressie’s really excited about this next stage in her life."

A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Cressida and husband Harry dated before she got with Prince Harry and rekindled their romance after her break up with the royal.

It's understood she split from Prince Harry because she was tired of the scrutiny that came with dating a member of the royal family but the pair remain on good terms.

And Cressida's baby arrival comes after Prince Harry's other ex Chelsy Davy, who said dating Harry was "uncomfortable and scary" (opens in new tab) gave birth.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince Harry has two children of his own with wife Meghan Markle - son Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, one. The family live in LA together after stepping back from the royal family as senior working royals.

Cressida remains close friends with Princess Eugenie, who introduced her to Harry, and she has her own baby August with husband Jack Brooksbank so hopefully there will be a royal playdate or two in the pipeline.