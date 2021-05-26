We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dating Prince Harry was 'scary and uncomfortable' claims his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in unearthed quotes.

The Duke of Sussex met the Zimbabwean businesswoman when she was a boarder at Stowe School in early 2004.

Chelsy first met Harry when she was boarding at Stowe School back in 2004 and became an on-off couple up until 2010 when she announced the end of their relationship on Facebook.

And despite attending both Prince William and Prince Harry’s weddings, Chelsy shed some light on what it was like dating a royal in 2016 when she told The Times, “Yes it was tough. It was so full-on: crazy scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

Her comments have been unearthed after Prince Harry has opened up on his ‘unresolved trauma’ for his new mental health docuseries on Apple+TV, The Me You Can’t See, and the mental challenge he faced after losing his mother at such a young age. With a clip from Diana’s funeral making it into the series’ trailer.

Prince Harry, who is now happily married to his wife Meghan Markle is living in LA with their son Archie and their second baby on the way soon.

But back when he was dating Chelsy, he was aware of how bad it was for her. During an interview for his 21st birthday, he was asked about the effect the press had on her and he replied, “I can see how upset she gets…My girlfriend is somebody who’s very special to me, and yes, she’s gone through some very hard times.”

Chelsy, who was trying to build a career in law, struggled to deal with the press attention she got from living a normal life. She added, “I like to enjoy life, but I like to achieve things and am very ambitious. They can be forgiven for not knowing I was working really hard, I didn’t shout about it. If you go out once, they take a picture, but they don’t take a picture of you going to work every morning, it’s of you falling out of a nightclub at 4am.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has continued to battle with privacy and he recently spoke of his constant fears of losing wife Meghan Markle the same way he lost his mother Princess Diana.

Speaking in his new Apple TV+ docuseries, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey – the same talk show host who conducted his bombshell interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed his fears about “history repeating itself”.

He went on to compare Meghan’s situation to that of his late mother Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car crash in 1997, alongside film producer Dodi Al Fayed.

Opening up about the traumatic loss of Diana when he was just 12, Harry, said, “My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened.”

Harry has previously discussed how the media attention Meghan in particular received contributed significantly to their decision to step back. Whilst in The Me You Can’t See, he went on to speak of his fear that he could lose his wife as he lost his mother.

“You want to talk about history repeating itself. They’re not going to stop until she dies,” he claimed. “It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life.”