Prince Harry’s unlikely gap year job revealed - and it's one most kids only ever dream of

Prince Harry took a gap year so he could take on this unlikely role - and it's one most youngsters only ever dream of doing.

Whether your kids have got the best outdoor toys or want one of these top toys for Christmas, there's bound to be a time when your children have pretended to be cowboys or cowgirls - especially if they own a hobby horse or cowboy hat.

But like any youngster wondering what to do when they finish their school exams, Prince Harry decided to go on a four month sabbatical where he spent three months in Queensland, Australia - but his activities surprisingly involved him living on a ranch where he worked as a cowboy. YEE-HAW!

The Duke of Sussex learned how to 'wrangle cattle and chase cows' as he got his first taste of what was a 'normal life' back in 2003, as reported by MailOnline.

Aged 19 at the time, Harry took some time out from royal life to live on Tooloombilla Station farm in southern Central Queensland.

Speaking of his role at the time, Harry said in a statement, "I have had a great time working out here, meeting people and learning a bit about how to be a jackaroo. And of course the rugby was absolutely fantastic. It's a great country."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry was pictured riding with a team mustering herd bulls - a process of rounding up livestock for routine health checks and treatments, branding, sale, feeing and transport or driving to another location.

His trip also included defeating the Young Australian team in a Polo Test Match for the Mountbatten Memorial Trophy in Sydney and watching England win the Rugby World Cup final at the Olympic Park Stadium.

During his time Down Under, he also paid a visit to Taronga Zoo - where he held a very prickly echidna called Spike and cradled an agile Wallaby Joey named Wilbury - before returning home to start military college.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And last year, Prince Harry went back to his horse riding gap year attire when he was spotted dressed in a cowboy hat as he made a solo appearance at Stockyards Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom biography of Prince Harry and Meghan, tweeted at the time, "Living his best American life. Prince Harry was in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend and spent Saturday at the historic Cowtown Coliseum for the famous Stockyards Rodeo. The duke was spotted by locals enjoying some good ol’ Southern hospitality and a VIP tour of the venue."

