The Royal Family can only eat cake in this way, former butler explains - and it's put us all to shame

The Royal Family has strict rules to follow when it comes to eating cake - and their former royal butler says it will stop you looking like a 'hungry hippo'.

The Great British Bake Off is back with a new set of contestants and while many of us cannot resist baking along at home following some of the tastiest Great British Bake Off recipes, eating cake as a royal, it seems, is much more complex.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has lifted the lid on how the royal family traditionally eats cake - and it's not as easy as you'd think.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Grant explains why royals 'always' cut cake into smaller pieces, he said, "It’s always quite a good idea to have a cake pre-sliced into smaller pieces, don’t go and give big chunks, it’s not some sort of takeaway or fast food, it’s meant to be a delicate meal. You should always take little mouthfuls, after all we are not hungry hippos."

But when it comes to afternoon tea, the rules are a little more relaxed. He explained, “When eating your afternoon tea you should always start with the sandwiches, followed by the scones, moving on to the cakes, while cake should be eaten using a fork, sandwiches in afternoon tea can be eaten with your fingers, they are called finger sandwiches after all.”

And if royals are eating with guests they must offer their visitors something to eat first and always eat with a napkin and fork.

Grant advised, "Always make sure there are napkins and forks because everybody, including Royals, should use a napkin and fork and try not to eat it all in one."

“When it comes to pastries, always offer to your guests first, it doesn’t matter how hungry you may be or how many pastries are sitting on the plate, etiquette is making sure everyone has a chance to claim a baked good before the host.”

Meanwhile, if you're wondering what kind of cakes might be on the royal menu, Grant teased, "The Royal Family are more into the traditional cakes, it’s well known that the King is fond of fruit cake. The King doesn’t have a particularly big sweet tooth but it's likely afternoon tea and cake are a part of that.

"Queen Elizabeth II was known to be fond of a chocolate biscuit cake and was reported to take a small slice every day with her tea, until the cake was finished, and then she'd start on a fresh one,” he added.

