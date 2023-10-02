Which Royal was given a £120,000 birthday ‘card’ for their first birthday? (it’s not who you’d expect)

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A member of the Royal Family was once sent a £120,000 birthday ‘card’ and it made history for being the most expensive of all time.

The Royal Family and celebrities are often the ones who have the cash to splash out on expensive gifts and luxury items but in a rare gesture, Prince George once received an extravagant ‘card’ for his birthday and it cost an eye-watering £120,000 (just under $150,000).

It comes after it was revealed King Charles reportedly bought Prince George a £18,000 gift to celebrate his first birthday . King Charles is not the only one to have dug deep for the Wales youngster’s first birthday.

Aside from being given a real fur cloak, a skateboard, and a mini boat, to name but a few of his toys, an aviation company Hangar8 repainted a private Bombardier Challenger jet with the words "Happy Birthday Prince George." The gesture cost a whopping £120,000 (just under $150k), reportedly making it the most expensive birthday 'card' of all time.

In an interview with the Oxford Mail at the time, marketing director Janus Kamradt, said, “It was great fun, we're really proud of the design. Four painters spent a month on it and they worked really, really hard. We're unable to fly it to Prince George at Kensington Palace, so we sent him a picture of his biggest birthday card."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But the gift was as expensive and short-lived as the jet was swiftly repainted once George's birthday passed.

But nevertheless, it’s the thought that counts right?

And Mr Kamradt hoped that it might inspire Prince George, who is second in line to the throne in royal succession, to take up a future flying career.

He added, "I think he's a little too young to be into aviation just yet, but who knows? Maybe one day he'll be a pilot like his father and grandfather and remember us here.”

Prince George is now 10 years old and celebrated his last birthday in July, and while he’s not received a card as grand as that since, he is leaning towards joining the Air Cadets when he’s old enough.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His mum Kate Middleton previously shared an insight into her eldest son’s career, during a solo engagement as honorary commandant for the Cadets. She told cadet Lucy Conder, “He is now obsessed with the air cadets and wants to join. We are going to have to push that one when he gets to age 12.”

It looks like the epic birthday 'card' was memorable after all - and that gives Prince George another two years before he can start to make that dream a reality, following in the footsteps of his father Prince William who became a helicopter pilot.

