Prince Louis had the best reaction when Princess Charlotte was given a gift he wanted - and it proves he’s not afraid of being himself

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed that when Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis secretly visited the show’s set last year, Prince Louis had the best reaction when Princess Charlotte was given a gift he also wanted.

It’s long been known that the royals, like many of us, are huge fans of the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. They love it so much, in fact, that before the show ended last year, Kate Middleton took her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, to visit the show’s set and meet with both the dancers and the judges.

The youngsters reportedly enjoyed taking turns in the glitzy judges' seats before meeting with beloved hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and getting a tour of the costume department - which we’re sure is home to a whole host of feathers, sequins and crazy fabrics!

And now, head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed that Prince Louis really left an impression on all the show’s cast and crew with his enthusiastic and cheeky behaviour.

Speaking to The Sun, she shared, “They [Charlotte and Louis] are beautiful. When they visited we had these crowns on set, so I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl a crown and I got him a nice box of sweets.

“Then he went, 'I want one of those,' and pointed at the crown. So we had to go and find him a little crown!"

But while he’s become known as the royal family’s ‘wild child,’ the judge had nothing but good things to say about Louis’ behaviour during his visit. “They're beautifully polite children. They had an absolute ball. We have photos, but I didn't want to post them. I think it's more private for her. I was just glad she was able to come in and have a great day. They all watch Strictly."

Kate, Charlotte and Louis aren’t the only royals to enjoy the glitz and glamour of Strictly. As well as Carole Middleton being a huge fan, the show’s host Tess Daly previously revealed that both King Charles III and Queen Camilla ‘never miss an episode’ - what a compliment!

“Camilla is a fan, she has been to visit us in the studio before and she spent half a day with us and it was wonderful, she was absolutely part of the whole process during the dress rehearsals, at the judge's desk, handling the panels and she really enjoyed her day,” she told HELLO! Magazine back in 2019.

“It's a huge compliment that her and Charles are fans of the show. She's told me they watch together,” she added.