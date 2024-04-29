Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will be delighted with the exciting new feature in King Charles’ garden - and it also lets the monarch live out his own childhood dream

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are sure to be delighted with the new addition King Charles has added to the grounds of his Sandringham home.

Summer is nearly here - sort of, anyway. The weather may still be unpredictable, but it's undoubtedly warming up and kids are getting ready to pull on the best kids wellies, be slathered in sun cream and get out into the garden.

It's no different for royal youngsters Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are currently spending ‘precious’ family time with their mum Kate Middleton while she recovers from ‘preventative’ cancer treatment. The family reportedly love being out in the garden of their family home in Windsor but, with plans to renovate the family home set to start soon, they're likely to be spending more time at their holiday home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk over bank holiday weekends and the children's breaks from school.

Perhaps preempting their arrival on the estate this Spring, King Charles has gone above and beyond in his grandparenting duties and installed a brand-new maze on the grounds of the Sandringham estate and we bet the kids can't wait to get lost in it!

The new maze will be open to the public in the Summer and comes as part of the King's plans to add 'horticultural dimension' to the grounds. But, as well as aiming to improve biodiversity and plant-life on the grounds, the maze will also recreate one of King Charles' favourite childhood memories.

In his childhood, Charles would reportedly spend much of his time playing in a maze that once sat on the estate but, several decades ago, the feature was removed. But, the fun of the the maze has clearly stuck with Charles into his adult life as the Sandringham maze is the third maze he has recently commissioned, the other two sitting in the grounds of Dumfries House in Ayrshire and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

We're sure that the fun he had in childhood is a huge driving force behind his decision to add the mazes to his properties, wanting his grandkids to get in on the fun too. They're clearly at the forefront of his mind when it comes to much of his garden design as the Sandringham maze joins a fabulous wooden play area for children which features swings, zip lines, woodland walkways and water and sand play areas - George, Charlotte and Louis are spoiled for fun things for do!

While a maze isn't the easiest thing to add to your average family garden, there are plenty of exciting outdoor toys and games for kids of all ages to keep the kids busy as the weather warms up.

