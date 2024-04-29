Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will skip iconic royal event this year - but the reason why is completely understandable

A royal expert believes that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will miss out on an iconic upcoming royal event despite attending last year and 'enjoying' the spectacle.

It's not often we get to see every member of the royal family together, from those senior members of The Firm who hold the top spots in the royal line of succession, to the lesser seen royals like Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall. So, when there's an event that calls for them to all gather, royal fans are delighted.

That's why there was so much excitement when Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles' birthday parade, known as the Trooping The Colour, would be going ahead despite his recent health struggles.

Traditionally, during the Trooping The Colour parade, we get to see all the royals take part, eventually ending on the Palace balcony. Last year was especially special as not only was it the King's first parade as Monarch, but the celebrations also saw his grandchildren, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, six, take part - and Louis' appearance at the event was one of his most memorable moments of 2023.

However, this year, one royal expert believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton may decide on behalf of their children that they will not attend - and the reason is pretty understandable.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, it's unlikely that Kate Middleton will appear at the royal event due to her ongoing recovery from 'preventative' cancer treatment and, without her there to look after them, George, Charlotte and Louis will be unable to attend.

"It might be 'you should stay behind with mummy,' mightn't it, really?,” she told Newsweek. “William will be on horseback so there just won't be a carriage. I don't think the kids will appear without her [Kate Middleton]."

But while keeping the kids at home for the iconic celebrations is an understandable move, it'll still be a shame for both the kids and royal fans for them to miss out, the expert says. She added, "The kids probably love it and it's probably a real treat for them. You can imagine how much they'd love it."

But 'staying at home' doesn't mean the kids will spend the day being bored. Instead, while Kate takes time away from royal duties, she is reportedly spending 'precious' family time with her kids, enjoying 'country walks and snuggles in front of the TV' - and we're sure the kids are enjoying watching Bluey, which thankfully isn't ending despite rumours to the contrary, and, perhaps for George, Netflix's new Avatar: The Last Airbender.

While they will likely miss out on their grandfather's public birthday celebrations, which will take place on Saturday 15 June, they will still get to spend his actual birthday with him which isn't until November.

