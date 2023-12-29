Prince Louis shows off sociable behaviour as he breaks protocol with a royal ‘first’ caught on camera
Did you notice the youngster breaking age-old royal tradition?
Prince Louis broke from centuries old royal protocol during the Royal Family's Christmas day walkabout this year, with his sociable behaviour shining through in this royal ‘first’ that delighted royal fans.
The Royal Family's Christmas day walkabout on the Sandringham estate is a highlight of the day for many royal fans. This year, we got to see Prince William and Kate Middleton step out in sweet matching outfits with their children and Prince Louis stole the show with his cheeky antics.
But while it seemed that the youngest Wales sibling was on his best behaviour throughout the event, one expert has pointed out that he actually broke royal protocol on a number of occasions over his Christmas appearances and highlighted the royal 'first' that was caught on camera during the walk.
Body language expert Judi James told The Sun that Louis, who sits fourth in the royal line of succession, showed off some incredibly social behaviour during both the Royal Family's Christmas carol concert and their Christmas day walkabout, proving that he's 'beginning to look like a prime networker' and isn't afraid to deviate from royal tradition in order to make everyone feel welcome and included, no matter their royal standing.
On Christmas day, as the family walked to Mass at St Mary's Magdalene Church, Louis was seen holding the hand of Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter, Mia Grace. According to the expert, this gesture of friendship was 'a first in terms of breaking the normal sibling-and-parent-based hand-holding at royal events.'
"At the Carols for Christmas he was seen turning to grin at Wolfie [Princess Beatrice's stepson] as they left the Abbey," James said. "Now on Christmas day, he arrived at church clutching hands with his father on one side and Mike and Zara’s daughter on the other."
In contrast, Princess Charlotte showed off her knowledge of royal protocol and made her parents 'proud' as she carried out the 'formalities' of being a royal.
"Charlotte registered her preemptive thinking when it comes to royal formalities by pulling her right hand away from Kate’s to prepare for the handshakes with the clergy," James said of the Princess' behaviour on the Christmas day walk.
"Kate used reward behaviour to encourage this by smiling down at her daughter and placing and arm around her shoulders."
Prince William was also clearly happy with the appearance and could be seen 'beaming' at his children as they all walked into the church. "William now seems to be in a permanent state of beaming with pride when he is with his children," James said.
