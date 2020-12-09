We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara Tindall has revealed she is expecting another child with her husband Mike Tindall. But how many children do they have already and how old is Zara?

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall confirmed his and Zara’s baby news on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast on Wednesday 9th December 2020.

“It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way,” he said.

Zara is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and is therefore the Queen’s granddaughter. This means their new arrival will be another great-grandchild for the monarch.

But what do we know about Zara’s children and husband? Read on to find out…

How old is Zara Tindall?

Zara Tindall was born on 15th May 1981 at St. Mary’s hospital, London. This makes her 39 years old and the Queen and Prince Philip’s eldest granddaughter.

Zara has one older brother, Peter Phillips, who is Princess Anne’s only son and the Queen’s eldest grandchild.

Zara was 33 when she gave birth to her first child, Mia Grace Tindall, and 37 when she gave birth to their second daughter, Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

Who are Zara Tindall’s children?

Zara Tindall has two daughters.

Her eldest child is six-year-old Mia Grace Tindall. She was born on 17th January 2014 in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and is 19th in line to the throne.

Zara’s youngest daughter is Lena Elizabeth Tindall, two. She was born on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Hospital. She is 20th in line to the throne.

Tragically, Zara suffered two miscarriages in-between the births of her daughters. Reflecting on her miscarriages, Zara said in 2018: “It’s been a horrible road but, you know, actually now we’ve come out the end of it, hopefully it makes you a stronger family.”

Who is Zara’s husband Mike Tindall?

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall is a former English rugby union player. He was born on 18th October 1978, making him 42 years old.

Mike played rugby for Bath and Gloucester and was also a member of the English squad. He won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011 and was also part of the team which won the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Mike first met Zara during the England team’s Rugby World Cup campaign in Australia in 2003.

Buckingham Palace announced their engagement on 21st December 2010 and the couple got married on 10th May 2011 at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland.