Princess Charlotte’s heartwarming reaction to Paddington Bear reading at Christmas Carol concert
A snippet from a Paddington Bear book was read out as a special tribute to the late Queen
Royal fans couldn't help but notice Princess Charlotte's (opens in new tab) heartwarmingly excited reaction at the mention of Paddington Bear during Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
- During Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, a sweet tribute to the late Queen (opens in new tab) saw a snippet from a Paddington Bear book read out in her honour.
- At the mention of the bear's name, Princess Charlotte shared an excited look with her mum, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), prompting royal fans to call the young Princess' reaction "adorable" and "priceless".
Kate Middleton may have been hosting the royal's Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which aired on ITV on Christmas Eve, but Princess Charlotte was the one to steal the show.
The young Princess had a sweet reaction to a special tribute for the late Queen, and was spotted excitedly looking around as a snippet from Paddington Bear was read out to the audience at Westminster Abbey.
The carol service was dedicated to the late Queen, who passed away on the 8th September this year, and included several heartwarming nods to the monarch.
Princess Charlotte appeared on her best behaviour throughout the evening, dropping the usual cheeky acts that royal fans have come to love and expect from the youngster.
But royal fans were not completely starved of Princess Charlotte's adorable antics as one moment in the service made the Princess's face light up with joy.
Hugh Bonneville, the actor who plays Henry Brown in the Paddington films, gave a reading from a Paddington Bear book in tribute to the late Queen, while fittingly standing in front of a huge Christmas tree decorated with tiny little Paddington Bear ornaments.
The cameras filming the event quickly picked up Charlotte's excited expressions when she heard the story being read aloud, and she quickly turned to her mum to share her excitement.
Kate was then seen smiling down at her daughter and sharing her excited glances.
Royal fans quickly took to social media to talk about the Princess' reaction to the reading, with many describing it as "adorable" and "priceless".
One fan wrote, "I don’t cope well at Christmas and usually shed alot of tears but it did warm my heart seeing little Princess Charlotte singing happily away to Away in a Manger and getting excited over the letter from Paddington Bear.
Another said, "A Christmas letter from Paddington Bear! The look on Princess Charlotte’s face was just adorable. At last it feel like Christmas."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
