The hidden meaning behind King Charles’ Christmas speech suit

The suit King Charles chose to wear for his upcoming Christmas day speech (opens in new tab) could be sending a subtle message about stability, strength and continuity.

In his first Christmas speech as King, King Charles has chosen to wear a cobalt blue suit, a choice that was likely made to send a message about his wishes for his reign.

The sentiment shows that Charles has taken tips from the late Queen who was famous for sending subtle messages through her fashion choices.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , King Charles gives poignant nod to the Queen in first Christmas speech (opens in new tab) .

This year's Christmas celebrations will likely feel a little different for the royal family. The first Christmas without the Queen will also feel different for many people across the UK, especially as they tune in to watch the King's speech which will mark the first time the Queen has not given the Christmas speech in 86 years.

Ahead of the televised event, which was recorded in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, Buckingham Palace revealed a first look of King Charles’ set up - and many royal fans were quick to point out his somewhat unfestive cobalt blue suit.

While the choice of un-Christmassy clothing may seem like an oversight, the blue ensemble may actually be sending a clear and important message.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Cobalt blue is a colour generally associated with traits like intelligence, stability and conservatism. Karen Haller, a Behavioural Colour Psychologist and author of The Little Book of Colour, said that blues, like the one Charles is seen wearing, communicates that the wearer is "in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on."

Haller also explains that the colour shows that the wearer has "a sense of duty" and that they "take that seriously with committed focus.”

Charles has worn the same blue suit, even down to the pocket square, on another occasion, when Donald Trump visited the United Kingdom in 2019, which could be a sign of continuity and trust.

(Image credit: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)

For anyone who thinks that the royals' clothing couldn't possibly be so thought out as this, you need only look at the Queen for proof.

The late Queen famously used fashion as a means of communicating subtle messages of support or, more famously, a lack of it. One brilliant example of the Queen's sharp wit, when President Trump visited the UK in 2019, the Queen wore her Burmese ruby tiara. The stunning rubies were gifted to Her Majesty by the Burmese people and are said to protect the wearer from evil.

Related articles: