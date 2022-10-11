Prince William and Kate Middleton become Radio 1 stars for big reason

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take to the radio waves, with their very own Newsbeat programme discussing the ‘importance of mental health’ for Radio 1.

Following their first visit to Ireland in their new roles, Prince William and Kate are swapping royal engagements for radio presenting as the pair will appear on Radio 1.

The royals have recorded a special version of Newsbeat, dedicated to World Mental Health Day.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince Harry made the cutest comment about Archie and his 'squeaky' voice (opens in new tab) .

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking on new roles as radio presenters after the pair record a special version of BBC 1’s Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day.

The couple, who recently delighted royal fans with their whistlestop visit to Ireland (opens in new tab) and tried their hands at cocktail making (opens in new tab), are trying out yet another profession. But instead of bartending, fans will be able to catch them on the radio, with their very own Newsbeat programme where the pair will discuss the importance of mental health.

Ahead of their show, which will be broadcast on October 11th (at 12.45 and 5.45 pm) William and Kate advertised their BBC Radio 1 (opens in new tab) takeover, with Kate teasing that "Newsbeat will sound slightly different".

Prince William then revealed that during their segment, listeners will hear them have "a meaningful conversation about mental health".

A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He added, "As part of World Mental Health Day, Catherine and I have recorded a special programme taking over the radio to talk about the importance of mental health.

The programme will also hear the Prince and Princess of Wales discuss resources that can provide support to those struggling with anxiety and depression, as well as ‘toolboxes’ to provide coping skills.

"You could be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don't necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that," Prince William said.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

Kate then added, "The first step for all of us is to keep having those conversations and keep reaching out for help." before then telling listeners that she would ‘love to know’ how they manage and cope with their own mental health."

The couple has been longtime advocates for raising awareness of the importance of mental health and have founded and supported a number of mental health charities through their Royal Foundation, including Mind.org's 'Heads Together' - with Kate also a patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

William and Kate also launched ‘Shout’ (opens in new tab), a 24/7 text line for those struggling with their Mental Health, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

You can catch William and Kate on BBC Radio one on Tuesday 11th, October at 12.45 and again at 5.45 pm.