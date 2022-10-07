Prince William and Kate Middleton show off their cocktail-making skills as they visit Belfast

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate were pictured laughing as they tried out cocktail-making, before sharing a drink together at Belfast’s Trademark outdoor market.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have jetted to Northern Ireland for their first official visit since taking on their new royal titles.

Following a poignant morning visit to the PIPs charity HQ, the pair showed off their cocktail-making skills as they stopped off at Belfast’s outdoor market.

After wowing royal fans with her powder blue coat (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William demonstrated their bartending skills during their surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

Following their poignant morning visit to the PIPS Charity (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm) in Belfast, where they spoke to counselors and staff of the organisation, the couple stopped off at Trademark, Belfast’s outdoor market.

After greeting and shaking hands with crowds of royal fans, the pair tried their hand at bartending and were even allowed to mix up their very own cocktails.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Phil Noble - Pool)

Princess Kate looked to be having a blast, as she was pictured laughing as she vigorously shook her cocktail shaker. Husband William on the other hand took a more concentrated approach, as he very precisely moved his shaker.

The staff of Trademark looked to be having just as much fun as the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the bartenders laughing along, as they instructed Kate on how many shots to pour into her beverage and how long to shake the mixture for.

The couple then taste-tested their concoctions, with William showing his approval with a thumbs up.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This trip came just one day after Kate made her first solo visit (opens in new tab) in her new role as the Princess of Wales, to the Royal Surrey County Hospital. Here she met with the midwifery staff on the prenatal ward, as well as a number of new parents and their babies.

The mother-of-three, to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, was even allowed to cuddle one of the newborns, before sharing a sweet anecdote about her eldest son, Prince George (opens in new tab) from when he was a baby.

William and Kate signalled the end of their whistle-stop tour of Ireland by sharing a video on Instagram of their time in the country, with a caption that read, “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!”