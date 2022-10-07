Prince William and Kate Middleton show off their cocktail-making skills as they visit Belfast

The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hands at bartending during their whistle-stop visit to Northern Ireland.

Catherine, Princess of Wales makes a cocktail as she visits the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland on October 6, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Prince William and Kate were pictured laughing as they tried out cocktail-making, before sharing a drink together at Belfast’s Trademark outdoor market.

After wowing royal fans with her powder blue coat (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William demonstrated their bartending skills during their surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

Following their poignant morning visit to the PIPS Charity (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm) in Belfast, where they spoke to counselors and staff of the organisation, the couple stopped off at Trademark, Belfast’s outdoor market.

After greeting and shaking hands with crowds of royal fans, the pair tried their hand at bartending and were even allowed to mix up their very own cocktails.

Catherine, Princess of Wales makes a cocktail as she visits the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland on October 6, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Phil Noble - Pool)

Princess Kate looked to be having a blast, as she was pictured laughing as she vigorously shook her cocktail shaker. Husband William on the other hand took a more concentrated approach, as he very precisely moved his shaker. 

The staff of Trademark looked to be having just as much fun as the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the bartenders laughing along, as they instructed Kate on how many shots to pour into her beverage and how long to shake the mixture for.

The couple then taste-tested their concoctions, with William showing his approval with a thumbs up. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton testing their cocktails after visiting Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland on October 6, 2022 in Belfast,

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This trip came just one day after Kate made her first solo visit (opens in new tab) in her new role as the Princess of Wales, to the Royal Surrey County Hospital. Here she met with the midwifery staff on the prenatal ward, as well as a number of new parents and their babies.

The mother-of-three, to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, was even allowed to cuddle one of the newborns, before sharing a sweet anecdote about her eldest son, Prince George (opens in new tab) from when he was a baby.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

William and Kate signalled the end of their whistle-stop tour of Ireland by sharing a video on Instagram of their time in the country, with a caption that read, “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!”

Explore More
Prince William Kate Middleton