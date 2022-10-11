Prince William and Kate Middleton using 'glamour' to fill 'huge hole' in Royal Family

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly filling a “huge hole” in the Royal Family left by the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have come together with King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in a “united front” following the Queen’s passing.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe has dubbed them a “new Fab Four” as he said they have “mutual dedication to work”.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral (opens in new tab) and the end of the royal mourning period, the new King, Queen Consort (opens in new tab) and Prince and Princess of Wales have been hard at work in their important new roles. Already multiple UK visits have been carried out, including to Northern Ireland last week where Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off (opens in new tab) their cocktail making skills during an engagement.

Now royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe has expressed his belief that Prince William and Kate have stepped up to help fill the “huge hole” left by the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and that they bring a "glamorous" edge to the monarchy. Opening up to OK! (opens in new tab), he remarked upon how there’s been a “united front” from King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryn Colton/Getty Images)

“We’re beginning to see something that we’ve waited a long time for, something that Charles had been planning all those years prior to becoming King," Duncan said. "A seamless transition from his mother’s role and a united front – both personally and professionally – with his wife, his son and his daughter-in-law. There was a huge hole left in the royal family when the Queen passed away, and that has now been replaced by the new Fab Four.”

The “Fab Four” was the term often used to refer to William, Kate and the Sussexes before Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as working royals. But now the expert seems to perceive King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales as the “new Fab Four” as perhaps the most prominent and frequently-seen royals in The Firm (opens in new tab).

He also went on to describe the two couples as having very distinct roles; one a “ceremonial force” and the other to be a "glamorous super-couple".

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Duncan claimed, "Charles and William are the two main international diplomats of the royal family, and they’ve both got a hell of a job to do – respectively and together. They’ve hit the ground running. This is about Charles and Camilla as the ceremonial force and William and Kate as the glamorous super-couple ensuring that the future is bright.”

And when it comes to what we might see the Prince and Princess of Wales doing as they help the King and Queen Consort to fill the “huge hole” left by the Queen’s death, Duncan speculated that they’ll likely be “hosting world leaders” and visiting “as many countries” as they can.

“The new Fab Four have mutual interests, mutual dedication to work, and mutual love for the country they are representing,” he powerfully declared.