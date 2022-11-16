Prince William confuses royal fans as they spot this detail in new World Cup video

Prince William has sparked confusion among royal and football fans alike after he presented the England football team with their shirts ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Prince William presented the England squad with their shirt numbers at a special ceremony.

But fans were confused to see the Prince of Wales involved with the England team.

The Prince of Wales attended the special evening held at the National Football centre to present this years' squad with their shirt numbers before they fly out to compete in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

But some fans have taken to social media to wonder why the Prince of Wales is doing the presentation - with him being the Prince of Wales.

One fan put, "Not being picky should The Prince of Wales be giving Wales with their shirts - just saying."

Another fan asked, "Is he going to do the same for the Welsh team seeing as he is the Prince of Wales 🤔"

And a third fan wrote, "I'm sorry but as a northern Ireland fan HRH is president of the Welsh fa as well wonder will he do the Welsh team as well."

Meanwhile, another fan explained, "The Prince of Wales is just a Royal title. Wales is a colony of England 😉 He's not welch, He's English."

And another fan pointed out, "He was only there bc he’s the president of FA" (sic)

Prince William presented the whole confirmed team with their shirts, including Jack Grealish (opens in new tab), who has the number 7 shirt - a number previously worn by David Beckham.

It's no secret that Prince William is an avid Aston Villa fan (opens in new tab), and has been president of the Football Association for the past 16 years.

Earlier this year he 'disappointed' fans at the UEFA Women's Euros final (opens in new tab) after not taking his daughter Princess Charlotte with him to watch the match.

But his children, particularly Prince George has started to 'rebel' against him (opens in new tab), as William revealed back in 2019 that his son supported rival football team Chelsea.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar runs from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.