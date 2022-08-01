Prince William 'disappoints' fans with this at UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 final
- Prince William has disappointed royal fans after not taking daughter Princess Charlotte with him to watch the UEFA Women's Euros 2022 final at Wembley.
- The Duke of Cambridge was stood without his family in the stands of the stadium, despite posting a good luck video with the youngster ahead of the match.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as this new video of Princess Charlotte speaking has royal fans all saying the same (opens in new tab).
Prince William has 'disappointed' fans by not taking his daughter Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) with him to watch England score victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euros 2022.
The Duke of Cambridge teamed up with Charlotte, seven, over the weekend to issue a heartfelt video good luck message to the Lionesses (opens in new tab) squad, much to the delight of fans.
But despite fans calling for the Prince to bring his daughter along (opens in new tab) to the final held at Wembley on Sunday, he attended the match alone and sat beside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.
Prince William said, "Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W."
In previous sporting events Prince William has taken son Prince George, nine, to watch the England v Wales Six Nations rugby match where he inherited this trait (opens in new tab), and also England Euros 2020 final where his video was dubbed the 'best bit' (opens in new tab).
And after his sweet video clip with Charlotte, encouraging the squad to bring the trophy home, fans have been left disappointed that she wasn't able to watch it live in the stadium.
One fan asked, "Where did Charlotte watch it ???" to which another replied, "one would assume at home..."
Another fan replied, "One was hoping to see her jumping around next to her dad."
A second fan agreed, "Since George went to a mens’ match last year, it would seem fitting that Charlotte would watch the women. Disappointed."
And a third fan added, "Would have been wonderful to see Princess Charlotte there to congratulate them!"
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
But one fan defended the decision and suggested reasons for why the Cambridge youngster might not have been present at Wembley. They wrote, "That would be difficult to William without Catherine.. to think Charlotte is 7 there's a time she needs to go to loo and William can't go in there to accompany her. I think if Catherine don't have engagement at the same day probably Charlotte will be there as well."
Kate Middleton was in Plymouth to attend the 1851 Trusts Protect our Future programme which equips young people with skills and knowledge to understand climate science and take positive action, protecting nature, people, our oceans and the planet.
But regardless of where Princess Charlotte watched the match, another fan commented, "Guess what Princess Charlotte’s going to want to do! 💪⚽️"
And the Queen (opens in new tab) even showed her support for the women's squad when she issued a message via the Royal Family social media. It reads, "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.
"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned. You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
