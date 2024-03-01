Prince William is ‘determined’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will never experience the ‘same emotional turmoil’ as he did growing up

A royal expert has claimed that Prince William's 'traumatic adolescence' has left him ‘determined’ to make sure his children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, never experience the ‘same emotional turmoil.'

As any parent will know, a person's own childhood is inevitably going to influence their approach to parenting when they start growing their own family. Millennials especially are keen not to make the same mistakes their own parents did with their parenting rules as they candidly speak about what they wish their parents had done differently while they were growing up.

And it's no different for fellow millennial Prince William. His upbringing has been described as 'traumatic' and plagued with 'emotional turmoil' as both he and his younger brother Prince Harry had front row seats to the struggles of their parents', King Charles III and Princess Diana's volatile marriage and divorce, as well as witnessing the very public fallout of their mother Princess Diana's death at the tender ages of just 12 and 15.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that William is working hard to keep his children's own childhoods free of such worries.

"William had a difficult childhood and a traumatic adolescence," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK Magazine. "William loved his mother greatly and is very close to his father, but he must sometimes look back at his own childhood and be determined that his own children will never have to undergo that same emotional turmoil."

Kate Middleton, according to the expert, has been a role model for William, with the Middleton family's stable family network providing a blueprint for how he wishes to raise his own kids.

"With Kate at his side and the role model of her own stable family network, he has found immense joy in his marriage – and something I think he will be counting his blessings for," the expert said. "It has kept him grounded through the turmoil of his grandparents' deaths and his father's accession to the throne – not to mention the troubles with Harry and Andrew.

"This family relationship means that William and Kate have three happy, grounded children and an equal partnership in which they are both extremely hands-on parents."

But it's not just his children William is looking out for. He's also keen to keep an eye on Kate to make sure she feels the support and love his mother Diana never felt from The Firm.

"William deserves a great deal of credit because he has never appeared jealous of the attention that his wife gets," Bond explained. "He has gently introduced her into what life would be like and has let her shine and constantly demonstrates that he’s hugely proud of her.

"William has always been careful to guide, support and encourage Kate in all that she has done. He has never shown any sign of being jealous of all the attention his wife gets. He is immensely proud of her."

