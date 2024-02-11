Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off half-term week with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and it’s set to be a family-orientated break filled with fun
The Princess of Wales is 'recovering well' after surgery and is ready to spend some quality time with her kids
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are heading into their first half-term holiday of 2024 and Prince William and Kate Middleton have planned a family-orientated break for the youngsters that's sure to be filled with fun.
2024 has, so far, been a rough year for the Royal Family. Prince William has been forced to step up with his royal duties amid the King's cancer diagnosis, taking the royal away from his family more than he would like, the Wales children have had to come to terms with their grandpa's health struggles which Kate has managed with a strict parenting rule, and Kate herself has undergone surgery and now faces a months long recovery process that will see her out of action until Easter.
But while all this turmoil has plagued the first few weeks of the year, with the February school half-term now upon us, the family are planning to enjoy themselves and let loose until the time comes back around for lessons to begin.
According to a source who spoke to MailOnline, the Wales family have travelled down to their favourite holiday home, Amner Hall, which sits on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, to spend their break by the seaside and close to King Charles III who is currently staying at Sandringham.
They revealed, "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."
There's plenty of ways for the kids to 'let of steam' on the Sandringham Estate, one favourite being the estate's Woodland Play Area which features a whole host of delight-inducing scenery and play equipment.
The play area boasts high level walkways, swings, sandpits, zip wires, replicas of iconic landmarks, a 26ft tall water tower with a slide, and many, many more exciting adventures. George, Charlotte and Louis all reportedly love playing in the outdoor area and they're not alone! The park is open to the public and can be enjoyed by anyone, making a trip to the estate the perfect family day out.
When they're not zipping around and enjoying nature, George, Charlotte and Louis will likely been spending time with the grandpa, King Charles, with the family likely choosing to stay at Amner Hall to be closer to the monarch while he comes to terms with his cancer diagnosis.
It's likely that the children have been told about their grandpa's illness, with William and Kate having to quickly learn how to talk to kids about cancer. The grandfather is extremely close with her grandchildren and has massively stepped up when it comes to spending regular time with them despite his hectic royal schedule. There is no doubt their youthful smiles will brighten up Sandringham and bring a smile to faces that desperately need it.
In other royal news, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis ‘will be a lot to deal with’ for Prince George as he faces an early introduction to royal life - but Prince William and Kate Middleton know how to look out for his wellbeing, and the thoughtful way Kate Middleton kept her family close during recent hospital stay - and it’s a must for all parents spending time apart from their kids, as well as, King Charles expected to give his son Prince William this ultimate honour within the next 10 years to ‘complete the family circle’, expert reveals.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
This genius hack will help your kids learn to ride a bike without training wheels - and you only need one household item
We love an unconventional parenting hack
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Telling your kids white lies to spare their feelings could backfire, according to science
Your heart may be in the right place as you tell a little white lie to your child, but experts warn it could have unintended consequences
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William has been forced out of ‘family life’ and back into ‘royal duties much sooner than he would have liked’ following the King’s cancer diagnosis - and Kate Middleton’s worried about how he’s handling everything
"There are times when duty trumps family life"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles’ cancer diagnosis ‘will be a lot to deal with’ for Prince George as he faces an early introduction to royal life - but Prince William and Kate Middleton know how to look out for his wellbeing
The ten-year-old sits second in line to inherit the throne and could be taking on royal duties much earlier than expected
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The thoughtful way Kate Middleton kept her family close during recent hospital stay - and it’s a must for all parents spending time apart from their kids
The Princess of Wales spent two weeks away from her family as she recovered from surgery, but she used a simple trick to keep them in her thoughts
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Camilla reveals she’s taken up new hobby - and we’re sure she’s learning the ropes from Princess Charlotte
The Queen Consort shares a love for Princess Charlotte's favourite activity
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George will be starting to feel the ‘pressure’ of his future role as King with many royals currently out of action - but his mum and dad are determined to delay his official debut
A royal expert believes Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon 'struggle to give' George the normal life they want for him
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has made ‘confident choice’ to ‘be more hands-on with her children’ as she prepares to become Queen, says royal expert
"She has faced a significant amount of criticism and she refuses to change course"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Carole and Pippa Middleton have rallied around Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to support them through their mum’s absence - and it sounds like they’re having a great time with their relatives
The Wales children have always been close with the Middleton side of the family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has reportedly ‘FaceTimed’ her kids everyday while in hospital as Prince William holds down the fort at home
The Princess of Wales is recovering from surgery in The London Clinic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published