Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off half-term week with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and it’s set to be a family-orientated break filled with fun

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are heading into their first half-term holiday of 2024 and Prince William and Kate Middleton have planned a family-orientated break for the youngsters that's sure to be filled with fun.

2024 has, so far, been a rough year for the Royal Family. Prince William has been forced to step up with his royal duties amid the King's cancer diagnosis, taking the royal away from his family more than he would like, the Wales children have had to come to terms with their grandpa's health struggles which Kate has managed with a strict parenting rule, and Kate herself has undergone surgery and now faces a months long recovery process that will see her out of action until Easter.

But while all this turmoil has plagued the first few weeks of the year, with the February school half-term now upon us, the family are planning to enjoy themselves and let loose until the time comes back around for lessons to begin.

According to a source who spoke to MailOnline, the Wales family have travelled down to their favourite holiday home, Amner Hall, which sits on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, to spend their break by the seaside and close to King Charles III who is currently staying at Sandringham.

They revealed, "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

There's plenty of ways for the kids to 'let of steam' on the Sandringham Estate, one favourite being the estate's Woodland Play Area which features a whole host of delight-inducing scenery and play equipment.

The play area boasts high level walkways, swings, sandpits, zip wires, replicas of iconic landmarks, a 26ft tall water tower with a slide, and many, many more exciting adventures. George, Charlotte and Louis all reportedly love playing in the outdoor area and they're not alone! The park is open to the public and can be enjoyed by anyone, making a trip to the estate the perfect family day out.

When they're not zipping around and enjoying nature, George, Charlotte and Louis will likely been spending time with the grandpa, King Charles, with the family likely choosing to stay at Amner Hall to be closer to the monarch while he comes to terms with his cancer diagnosis.

It's likely that the children have been told about their grandpa's illness, with William and Kate having to quickly learn how to talk to kids about cancer. The grandfather is extremely close with her grandchildren and has massively stepped up when it comes to spending regular time with them despite his hectic royal schedule. There is no doubt their youthful smiles will brighten up Sandringham and bring a smile to faces that desperately need it.

