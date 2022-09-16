Prince William says the Queen was 'everyone’s grandmother' in moving moment with royal mourners

The Prince of Wales said the Queen was 'everyone's grandmother'

Prince William besides Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II - Queen was 'everyone's grandmother'
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo / Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Prince William spoke with royal mourners when he and Kate Middleton stepped out in Sandringham to view floral tributes, telling one fan that he feels the Queen was 'everyone's grandmother'.

Sharing a moving and candid moment with royal mourners outside Sandringham (opens in new tab), Prince William said that the nation’s reaction to the Queen’s death had made him realise that she was 'everyone’s grandmother'.

This personal exchange came after the Prince of Wales walked side by side with his brother, Prince Harry behind the Queen’s coffin. The procession saw members of the royal family accompany the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (opens in new tab), where it will Lie-in-State until the Queen’s funeral. 

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

He and Kate Middleton made a moving appearance at Sandringham (opens in new tab), where they stopped to admire the floral tributes left for Her Majesty and thank those waiting to share their condolences.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Sandringham Estate on September 15, 2022 in Sandringham, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Toby Melville - WPA Pool)

It was here, that William spoke to receptionist Jane Wells, who had joined the sea of mourners, to lay flowers and pay her respects. 

Speaking on the way the world has reacted to the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, William reportedly told her, "I’m learning that she was everyone’s grandmother - the way people have reacted."

Recalling their conversation, she said that William had described the day as 'difficult' and shared how it had brought back sad memories for him. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales meets well wishers after viewing floral tributes at Sandringham on September 15, 2022 in King's Lynn, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Sandringham to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

She said, “He told us yesterday had been particularly difficult and following the coffin had reminded him of his mother’s funeral, of Diana." 

“I said ‘your mother would be so proud of you’ and ‘thank you for sharing your grief with us."