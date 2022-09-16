Prince William says the Queen was 'everyone’s grandmother' in moving moment with royal mourners

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William spoke with royal mourners when he and Kate Middleton stepped out in Sandringham to view floral tributes, telling one fan that he feels the Queen was 'everyone's grandmother'.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Sandringham to admire the floral tributes left for Her Majesty the Queen and to greet members of the public

During their walkabout, Prince William spoke openly to mourners, revealing how difficult the coffin procession had been for him.

Sharing a moving and candid moment with royal mourners outside Sandringham (opens in new tab), Prince William said that the nation’s reaction to the Queen’s death had made him realise that she was 'everyone’s grandmother'.

This personal exchange came after the Prince of Wales walked side by side with his brother, Prince Harry behind the Queen’s coffin. The procession saw members of the royal family accompany the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (opens in new tab), where it will Lie-in-State until the Queen’s funeral.

He and Kate Middleton made a moving appearance at Sandringham (opens in new tab), where they stopped to admire the floral tributes left for Her Majesty and thank those waiting to share their condolences.

It was here, that William spoke to receptionist Jane Wells, who had joined the sea of mourners, to lay flowers and pay her respects.

Speaking on the way the world has reacted to the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, William reportedly told her, "I’m learning that she was everyone’s grandmother - the way people have reacted."

Recalling their conversation, she said that William had described the day as 'difficult' and shared how it had brought back sad memories for him.

She said, “He told us yesterday had been particularly difficult and following the coffin had reminded him of his mother’s funeral, of Diana."

“I said ‘your mother would be so proud of you’ and ‘thank you for sharing your grief with us."