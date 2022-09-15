Kate Middleton overwhelmed by tributes to the Queen - 'I can't read them all or I would cry'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton admitted that she 'would cry' if she read all of the moving tributes to the Queen written by royal mourners as she and Prince William spoke to fans in Sandringham.

Kate Middleton gave an insight into her grief for the Queen as she met with royal mourners in Sandringham.

The Princess of Wales chatted to well-wishers who had gathered to pay their respects outside Sandringham.

Kate Middleton shared an honest admission with royal well-wishers as she admitted "I can't read them all or I would cry" after seeing the vast amount of floral tributes to the Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Sandringham today to look at the floral tributes left in memory of the Queen who died aged 96 (opens in new tab) and to meet with royal mourners gathering to pay their respects.

The couple took part in a service at Westminster Hall yesterday alongside other members of the Royal Family, following the procession to transport the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Lie-in-State at Westminster Hall.

During the service, Kate honoured the Queen by wearing a pearl and diamond brooch that once belonged to the late monarch, who reigned for over 70 years.

As she and William met with mourners in Norfolk, Kate made a heartbreaking admission to local Fran Morgan, 62.

Fran said, "She said she couldn’t believe how many cards and flowers there were. But she also said 'I can’t read them all or I would cry'."

Police estimated that more than 1,000 people had turned up at the gates of the Sandringham Estate, with more expected over the weekend as the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab) takes place in London on Monday 19th September.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently swapped life at Kensington Palace for their new home in Windsor, moving to Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab).