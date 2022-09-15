Prince and Princess of Wales make moving appearance in Sandringham to view floral tributes to Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a moving appearance in Sandringham where they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Princess Catherine travelled to Norfolk on September 15th to see the tributes left by members of the public to the late Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke with well-wishers at Sandringham, which was thought to be a special place for Her Majesty.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton honoured the Queen by wearing a diamond and pearl brooch that belonged to her at her coffin procession (opens in new tab) .

In the days since Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had died (opens in new tab) at Balmoral Castle (opens in new tab), tributes have been shared by people from across the world as they remember Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Whilst several prominent members of the Royal Family have released deeply touching messages honouring Her Majesty, from King Charles’ statement (opens in new tab) that expressed the “greatest sadness” at his beloved mother’s passing, to Prince William’s statement thanking his “Grannie” for everything.

On September 14th the Queen’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie-in-state and the Royal Family united (opens in new tab) for this solemn procession and the service that followed it. Now, the day after, the Prince and Princess of Wales have made a moving appearance at a royal residence that meant so much to the Queen.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Stepping out in Norfolk, the Prince and Princess of Wales viewed the beautiful floral tributes and written notes that have been left at Sandringham in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth. During their visit, the royal couple also spoke and shook hands with well-wishers who were there to pay their own respects to Her Majesty.

Prince William and Princess Catherine were also given bouquets of flowers themselves. According to the BBC (opens in new tab), hundreds of people were waiting since early that morning in King’s Lynn for the royals to arrive, with the Prince and Princess reportedly set to also thank some of the Queen’s members of staff who worked for many years at Sandringham.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This historic home was privately owned by Her Majesty and was understood to have been a special place for her. It was here that the Queen traditionally hosted her family over the festive period and remained to mark the anniversary of her father King George VI’s passing in February.

Sandringham House is also where Her Majesty’s beloved “strength and stay”, Prince Philip, spent a lot of time after he officially retired from public life in 2017.

The recent poignant visit from Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and granddaughter-in-law to Sandringham to see the tributes left to her comes ahead of the monarch’s funeral on Monday, September 19th at 11am.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As reported by the BBC, over 2,000 people are expected to attend and there will be a national two minutes’ silence as the service ends, just before midday. Later on that day, a private service will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for Queen Elizabeth’s close family as they remember this remarkable monarch.