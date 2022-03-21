We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William left royal fans swooning as they joined in and danced during a special festival in Belize.

Prince William and Kate have delighted royal fans with their dance moves during their ‘child-free’ tour of Belize.

The couple is visiting Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas as part of their eight-day tour. Unfortunately, their trip began with uncertainty after they were forced to cancel their first trip after visit was protested.

On their second day on tour, however, they visited the coastal town of Hopkins where they met the Garifuna community and were treated to a special, traditional festival.

Kate beamed as she quickly joined in with the dancing, linking arms, and dancing in a circle with some of the local schoolchildren. While William showed off his own moves, dancing with the day’s organiser, Laura Cacho. They held hands and William twirled her, as he joined in with the “punta” style dance.

According to the Mirror, Cacho said dancing with William was, “a dream come true,” adding, “It was fun he was a good dancer and I told him he got the Garifuna culture in him. He did the punta dance better than me.”

The crowds cheered them on, delighted at the lovely scene. This comes after the future king and queen had fans swooning at the Commonwealth service, thanks to William’s very romantic gesture.

The couple also shared a clip of the dancing to Instagram, captioning the post with: “ Wow! What a welcome 🎉It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins. Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event!”

Fans were quick to comment on their smooth moves. One wrote, “It was such a beautiful engagement, full of local culture! I absolutely loved to see you two dancing.. it was clear you enjoyed it a lot 😍😍😍 You made a lot of people smile (me included!)”

Another pointed out the looks of love Kate was giving to Wills during the sweet moment, adding, “Catherine is flirting with William!”

One more asked, “Did I see William eyeing her up and down?”

And a fourth commented, “Great to see you both having fun as well as working 🥂 Loving the moves.”