Rare video of King Charles breakdancing goes viral as he drops to his knees in hilarious resurfaced clip

King Charles II has been seen having a go at breakdancing in this hilarious resurfaced clip, as he drops to his knees.

King Charles joined the breakdancers on stage back in 1985 during a visit to West Sussex for the Princes' Trust.

The new monarch, who had the title Prince Charles at the time, has more of a relaxed royal protocol back then as he showed off his best moves to the crowds.

King Charles III once had a go at breakdancing during an official engagement and fans have reacted to the hilarious resurfaced clip.

As the countdown to King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) starts, the 73-year-old monarch has brought a smile to the nation and a new generation, with his iconic breakdancing dance moves that have resurfaced in an old video.

As founder of the Princes' Trust, King Charles - who was just 37 at the time of the clip and went by the title Prince Charles - paid a visit to Middleton-on-Sea in West Sussex, where he joined a Youth Meets Industry course alongside 300 people looking for work.

The course was funded and organised by the Prince’s Trust, which was launched by Charles in 1976 to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track. And during his visit, he was invited to have a go at the popular dancing craze - to which he surprisingly obliged.

After being helped up on to the stage, tracksuit-wearing breakdancers show the Prince how to move, with a basic '2-step Toprock', before breaking into some fancy footwork and body popping.

And Charles didn't disappoint - he gave the moves his best shot, waving his arms and legs to the beat, in an attempt at the fluid-like motion before dropping to his knees whilst wearing his dinner suit.

One fan commented, "Omg this is amazing." Another fan put, "He tried" and a third fan added, "Dad Dancing at it's finest 😂😂"

And the resurfaced clip has gone viral on TikTok. You can watch the clip below...

But while future monarch at the time, let his hair down, some fans have mocked his dance moves.

One fan put, "Oh no!!😳 Please stop him NOW!😂😂😂😁🥰 Love Prince Charles!😁🥰"

And another unimpressed fan added, "He tried. Reminded me of Mr bean 😂"

