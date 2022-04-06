We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince Harry interview with ‘awkward laugh’ was the tell-tale sign that there was a “major family feud” between him and his brother Prince Harry, it’s claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge’s response was analysed during the four’s first official joint outing.

It’s no secret that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have been dealing with a feud within the Royal Family and the cracks in their relationship were first shown during the first official joint outing between Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a new documentary ‘Funniest Royal Cock-ups’, an expert claims Prince William’s ‘awkward laugh’ as the foursome were quizzed on the reported fall-out was a key indicator that something was amiss.

Katie Nicholl, royal editor at Vanity Fair, said, “It is William’s slightly awkward laugh that gives it all away, and of course, knowing what we know now about what, at that time, was really going on behind the scenes, you know, this is no family banter, sort of digging at each other. There was a major family feud.”

In the interview took place at the annual Royal Foundation Forum, the foursome were asked, “Working together as a family, do you ever have disagreements about things?”

To which Prince William replied, “OOOOH YES” before giving an awkward laugh.

Kate and Meghan laughed and Meghan bowed her head as Kate looked to her husband William but it was Prince Harry who expanded on the answer, “Healthy disagreements.”

Meghan then places her arm on husband Harry in support and the foursome were asked, “The last thing you disagreed on how did you resolve it?” said the interviewer.

Prince Harry hesitated with his response, he said, “Errr…. I can’t remember, they come so thick and fast.”

Meghan puts her hand to her face as if in embarrassment and Harry asked William, “Was it resolved?”

To which Prince William replied, “I don’t know.” And the interviewer added, “Well you’re putting on a great show if it’s not (resolved)”.

You can watch a clip of the interview below…

Prince Harry then goes on to explain how despite their different personalities they all have the “same passion to make a difference”.

He said, “But different opinions, but I think those opinions work really, really well. Working as family does have its challenges, of course it does, and the fact that everyone is laughing means they all know exactly what it’s like but we’re stuck together for the rest of our lives.”

But two years later and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the UK in 2020 after stepping back from the Royal Family so they could set up a new life for themselves in the US and the pair have since settled down in LA.

Prince William and Prince Harry last saw each other when Harry jetted over for their mother’s memorial statue unveiling last July.