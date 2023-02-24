Prince William's blunt comment during royal engagement has audience in fits of giggles
The Prince of Wales makes homelessness charity guests laugh as he refuses to join in with the arts and crafts.
Prince William's blunt comment made during a royal visit has the audience in fits of giggles.
- Prince William didn't hold back when he refused to take part in a charity arts and craft session.
- The Prince of Wales gave an honest response, telling organisers, "definitely not!"
This royal news comes after Carole Middleton gives nod to lesser-known grandchild with sweet new Instagram photo
Prince William point blank refused to take part in an arts and craft session, leaving charity workers in fits of giggles.
The Prince of Wales followed in his mother Princess Diana (opens in new tab)'s footsteps when he visited homelessness charity The Passage (opens in new tab) - a cause close to his heart and one which he is a patron of.
But when charity workers tried to involve William in some of the activities on the day, unlike Kate, who has previously made cards with children with adorable interactions (opens in new tab), Prince William turned down the offer.
The attendees were tasked with drawing what home means to them.
After learning about the craft initiatives, he noted, "Some of you are quite good budding artists" he was asked if he wanted to draw something and he bluntly replied, "Definitely not!" leaving the room in hysterics over his honesty.
After laughing along with them, Prince William then showed that he wanted to swiftly move on and talk about something else.
Unlike Prince Charles who had an unusual royal unveiling (opens in new tab), Prince William unveiled a plaque to celebrate the opening of two new buildings - Bentley House and Passage House. Following an extensive refurbishment scheme that will together provide support to 225 people who are experiencing homelessness each year.
William addressed the room and commented on the vital work. He said, "Both of these projects give a vital route out of homelessness, ensuring those accessing these services have a place they can truly call home.
He added, "Every time I come here I'm always struck by the lasting impact of their work."
William has previously taught his children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness, and once again expressed his commitment to fighting homelessness and teased some work later this year.
He said, "The work that I have seen first-hand over many years is the reason I know that ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration.
"Instead, it should be viewed as an achievable goal, one that working together we can and must accomplish."
He promised, "'I believe this is how we can make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurrent. I am determined to play a significant role to support this becoming a reality and look forward to sharing further details later this year.
"I am personally more determined than ever to play my part in working with others to do all we can to stop the human tragedy that is homelessness."
