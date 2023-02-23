King Charles' hilarious reaction to unusual royal unveiling
The Monarch cannot contain his excitement as fans comment on 'awkward' engagement
King Charles has an hilarious reaction to unusual royal unveiling as fans comment on the 'awkward' gestures.
- King Charles has a hilarious reaction to unveiling a fridge freezer at unusual royal engagement.
- The monarch visited volunteers to see the hard work they do and deliver his kind-hearted donation.
This royal news comes as Carole Middleton gives nod to lesser-known grandchild with sweet new Instagram photo.
King Charles found himself at the centre of an unusual royal unveiling when he visited The Felix Project (opens in new tab) in London.
The Monarch, who is far more used to unveiling plaques and cutting ribbons, was given the rare job of pulling on a green cloth to reveal a brand new fridge freezer beneath - one of the 600 he has kindly donated to the food bank charity amid the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis.
The fridge freezers will be sent to community partners to ensure more food waste can be saved and King Charles looked particularly chuffed with himself as he is helped to pull the green covering from the fridge freezer and in doing so he can be seen throwing his arms up in delight before turning to the lady beside him to chat and lowering his arms before one hand goes inside his pocked and he begins to fidget.
But royal fans couldn't help but notice his 'awkward' reaction to the unveiling.
One fan commented, "What’s in its pocket? So awkward."
Another fan noted, "He claps for himself, realises he had help and tries to recover." But they added that they thought the unveiling is one for a senior member of The Firm (opens in new tab) rather than the King.
"Sorry. This one should be left to the lesser senior working royals to have done..." And King Charles was forced to attend the engagement alone as his wife Camilla tested positive for Covid (opens in new tab) earlier this month but concern over his attendance was raised. They added, "Although surprised he’s getting that close to anyone since Camilla tested positive. (You can still have Covid if negative)".
While a third fan said, "Awww don't you just love our older generation, getting excited revealing a fridge, bless."
As part of the visit, His Majesty unveiled a freezer, which is one of 600 that will be sent to community partners to ensure more food waste can be saved.Read more about the visit: https://t.co/4ohy3R2YgA pic.twitter.com/47TicJtfLNFebruary 22, 2023
The Royal Family Twitter account shared, "The is London’s largest food redistribution charity, distributing surplus food to over 1,000 community groups and schools. The King today visited their East London site to see the fantastic work they do, and meet the volunteers and staff who make it happen."
And many have praised his kind donation.
One fan put, "Thank you, Sir, and thanks to all the great team at Felix Project."
Another fan added, "This is wonderful & bless the work going on at the Felix Project."
