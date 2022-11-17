See Kate Middleton’s adorable interaction with little girl as she’s praised for her ‘affection’

Kate Middleton has been praised for her 'affection' as she's seen making an adorable interaction with a little girl during a visit to a Ukrainian community centre.

Kate Middleton captured the heart of five-year-old Ukrainian refugee Zlata Yeromenko.

The Princess of Wales met with youngsters and their families at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to see how it is changing lives.

Kate Middleton has melted the nation's hearts when she interacted with children at a Ukrainian Community Centre.

The Princess of Wales, who is mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, put her tender parenting skills to use when she met the displaced youngsters.

Kate was on hand to see the inspirational work the centre is doing "Whether that’s through providing practical advice on employment and housing, delivering educational classes for children or building social connections, the centre is at the heart of the community," the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page praised.

But when Kate joined the children in doing some arts and crafts, there was one girl in particular who took a shining to the princess - five year old Zlata Yeromenko, who pained a picture for Kate which read, "Kate, I love you!"

And royal fans have been warmed by her adorable interactions.

One fan wrote, "Beautiful to see HRH's relationship with the children The way you give your attention and affection to them is lovely. Thank you for your warm and dedicated work for the little ones. I really respect the work done by the lady."

Another fan put, "Our beautiful princess of Wales 👑doing incredible job as always ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏"

And a third added, "This is really heartwarming; keep up the brilliant work. A sincere thank you from us 💕."

It's not the first time Kate has been praised for her kindness, she previously showed her caring side when she had an unlikely chat outside a train toilet (opens in new tab) and her 'down to earth' moment (opens in new tab) has been recognised on an outing with her own children.

Kate has been involved with many children's charities and has even launched her own Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (opens in new tab) in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of the early years