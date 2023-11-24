Princess Beatrice faces struggle over blended family Christmas and any separated parents will understand the dilemma
The Princess is trying to keep everyone happy this Christmas, but it's harder than it seems...
Princess Beatrice is reportedly struggling to plan the best Christmas celebration for her blended family, with the royal unsure of how to include her stepson without isolating his mother.
Co-parenting can often feel like a challenge at the best of times. But around the Christmas period, with the added stress of buying gifts, putting up decorations and remaining vigilant around who gets to do what with whom, and it can feel impossible to navigate.
And it appears that, like many others, the royals are still figuring it out too. Princess Beatrice is expected to join the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas this year, with everyone who sits in the royal line of succession set to be in attendance. But this has posed a problem for the royal. Should she invite her stepson's mother so she doesn't feel left out?
Beatrice became a stepmother to seven-year-old Woolfie when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a stunning summer ceremony back in 2020. Since then, he has attended many royal events with his dad and stepmother, including last year's Christmas church ceremony, and Beatrice has spoken fondly of the youngster.
According to an inside source who spoke to OK! Magazine, the question over including his mother in the Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham is a difficult one for Beatrice mainly because 'technically' it is his mother's turn to see him on Christmas day as Beatrice and her husband did so last year. But still, she wants to keep the family all together.
"Beatrice is very keen to have her entire family at Sandringham this Christmas and that includes Wolfie," the source shared. "Beatrice wants him there, but she also realises that Dara should be there as well.
“Wolfie joined them [Beatrice and Edo] last year, so it is technically Dara’s turn this year. But it’s still to be decided whether Dara will join them or not in order to keep everyone together.”
However, with King Charles planning to throw an especially large Christmas dinner this year, including so many extended family members that the Christmas dinner has had to be moved out of the dining room and into the ballroom, The Firm is reportedly hesitant to have a 'complete outsider' at the table.
This means that while Dara could join them for their private celebrations at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, which they've be given for use over the holiday by King Charles, she likely wouldn't be invited to the main house for Christmas dinner.
The source explained, “It might be a bit awkward if Dara comes along and stays with them on the farm but doesn’t get invited for dinner at Sandringham. The dinner will be served in the ballroom this year due to the sheer number of people attending.
“Extended family members are one thing, but complete outsiders are another. But Beatrice is determined to make it happen.”
