When did Princess Beatrice get married and who was there?

Princess Beatrice married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a stunning summer ceremony behind closed doors.

It feels like just yesterday that Princess Beatrice shared her stunning wedding photos of her “such fun” nuptials to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. And, it seems that the honeymoon certainly isn’t over yet, with Beatrice announcing her pregnancy to the world in May.

Beatrice will give birth to her royal baby boy or girl later this year. But there’s the matter of her first wedding anniversary to celebrate first. We take a look back at Princess Beatrice’s wedding and relive the moments of her special day.

When did Princess Beatrice get married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

HRH Princess Beatrice married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17th July, 2020.

The couple exchanged their vows at 11am at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

This is where the Queen normally attends worship every Sunday. And it was the setting of the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

Beatrice and Edoardo were initially due to marry on Friday 29 May but the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to delay their plans.

According to a Buckingham Palace statement, the Queen granted permission for “the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.”

However, the venue later changed to All Saints Chapel, a more intimate setting, after wedding plans had to be changed.

It is understood that the wedding party then attended a small, private reception put on by the Queen.

Who was at Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

Those in attendance at Princess Beatrice’s wedding included the Queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice’s parents Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew – who walked his daughter down the aisle

Sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also amongst the 20 guests. As was Edoardo’s then four-year-old son Christopher Woolf “Wolfie” (from a previous relationship). He was his father’s best man on the day and was also made a page boy.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding took place with only close family members present, as lockdown wedding rules at the time meant wedding guests were limited due to the pandemic.

For this reason, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in attendance.

Despite it being a low-key affair, the Queen shared her delight at the nuptials on an engagement later that day.

Speaking to fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore and his family, after she had knighted him at Windsor Castle, she said: “My granddaughter got married this morning both Philip and I managed to get there – very nice.”

How much did Princess Beatrice’s wedding cost?

According to reports, Princess Beatrice’s wedding was paid for privately and so the cost of the nuptials has never been shared publicly.

This meant that no taxpayer money was spent on the 32-year-old’s big day unlike her sister’s.

A £2 million security bill was footed by the taxpayer for Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018. Whilst Prince Harry and Meghan’s nuptials five months earlier reportedly cost £32 million – with £30 million of that also spent on security.

People Magazine reported that Beatrice used the same florist as that of her sister and Meghan Markle’s. With her bouquet of trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas and garden roses made by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design. It is estimated that Beatrice’s blooms wouldn’t have come cheap, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex total wedding flower budget estimated as £108,500.

What did Princess Beatrice wear for her wedding?

Beatrice was a royal bride with a difference, wearing a stunning vintage dress by Norman Hartnell as her wedding dress.

The dress was originally designed for Her Majesty, who wore the gown to a state dinner in Rome in 1961.

The ivory satin dress, embellished with diamontes and featuring organza puff sleeves was remodelled for the bride by the Queen’s private dresser and dressmaker Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

Beatrice was also loaned the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara for her big day. Which the Queen wore on her own wedding day in 1947.

The 32-year-old said: “It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day.”

The dress was later put on display at an exhibition at Windsor Castle last Winter.

What did the Queen give Beatrice as a wedding gift?

It appears that Beatrice’s wedding dress wasn’t the only (loaned) gift from the Queen. As Hello magazine reports that the Monarch’s wedding gift to her grand-daughter was her blessing.

Following the rules of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, all potential royal brides and grooms must be first given a seal of approval from Her Majesty.

This is a royal tradition that dates back centuries. With Prince Harry having to seek his grandma’s blessing before popping the question to Meghan Markle in 2017.

Another thoughtful wedding gift included a personalised white silk robe embroidered with “Mrs MM” for Mrs. Mapelli Mozzi.

Whilst the identity of the present bearer was not shared, the creation was made by embroidery house Hand & Lock.

The sweet gift appears to be something of a York family tradition with Princess Eugenie also gifted an embroidered biker jacket by Hand & Lock in 2018.

As for the gift registry itself, Tatler reported that the pair asked guests to make a charitable donation to two causes. One included youth charity Big Change, of which Beatrice is patron. The other was a cricket charity based in Rwanda called Cricket Builds Hope.

In a statement, the couple requested “well-wishers find out more about the work” of the two organisations.