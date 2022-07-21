Princess Beatrice makes an adorable rare comment about daughter Sienna

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice made a rare comment about her daughter, Sienna alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Beatrice was supported by her sister Princess Eugenie and mother, The Duchess of York for a poignant video call appearance.

Beatrice spoke with the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity for which she is a patron, and made this confession about baby Sienna.

Princess Beatrice made an adorable confession about her daughter Sienna (opens in new tab) during an emotional video appearance, alongside her sister Princess Eugenie and mother The Duchess of York.

The trio, appeared on the poignant call alongside the Teenage Cancer Trusts’ founders and life presidents Dr. Adrian Whiteson OBE and Myrna Whiteson MBE to discuss the charity’s work. Princess Beatrice is a patron of the Trust and was supported by Eugenie and mother Sarah Ferguson on the call, as they too are honorary patrons.

During the video call, Beatrice discussed how the Trust has impacted her approach to work - and her hopes that one-year-old Sienna will follow in her footsteps.

The comment came as Dr Whitestone quipped, “I just wonder when we enlist the little ones? Give them a year or two and they'll be doing Teenage Cancer Trust."

Beatrice beamed and replied, “Sienna's already a lifelong patron.”

Beatrice, who is already a stepmom to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (opens in new tab)'s son Christopher or 'Wolfie', welcomed their first daughter in September 2021 and announced her name, which has a special nod to the Queen (opens in new tab).

Clearly, the mother of two is already planning her future and hopes she will continue her passion.

Speaking on the call about what the Teenage Cancer Trust means to her, and the turning point for her, Beatrice recalled, “My 18th birthday, I got to come down to the ward and meet some of the young people. And I think when you're a young person yourself, it changed for me the trajectory of, you know, what it is to be in service.”

Princess Beatrice has previously opened up on her battle with Dyslexia (opens in new tab) and she revealed how she feels about the possibility of her child being diagnosed with it.

Beatrice was aged seven when she was diagnosed with the learning difficulty that can cause problems with reading, writing, and spelling.

She said, "If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support.

"I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this."