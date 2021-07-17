We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It seems that Princess Beatrice’s husband has been a family friend for quite some time.

It was only a matter of time before Princess Beatrice was snapped up by a handsome eligible bachelor. And fans were delighted to see her meet her match in husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who romantically popped the question to his future wife in 2019.

Beatrice wed Edoardo – known as ‘Edo’ – in a quaint Windsor wedding last year and the couple are set to become a family of three in autumn, with Beatrice announcing her pregnancy to the world in May. But what is there to know about the new father-to-be?

Who is Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a millionaire property developer who has been a friend of the family for years.

The 38-year-old is of both English and Italian descent. He is CEO of the interior design company Banda based in London, which he founded in 2007 aged just 23. Edoardo’s company specialises in finding and developing luxury homes for important clients.

Despite studying politics at Edinburgh University, Edoardo knew he wanted a career in property. With his mother Nikki Williams-Ellis, an executive in commercial real estate, proving to be his inspiration.

“I spent my childhood being dragged around to see sites,” he said in a New York Times interview. “I knew I wanted to be in property prior to going to university. But I just didn’t want to go and do a property degree, so I did a masters in politics.”

Princess Beatrice’s husband often shares his developments on his personal instagram account, which boasts 73,000 followers.

His company aside, Edoardo is also the co-founder of Cricket Builds Hope – a charity organisation in Rwanda that teaches children how to play cricket. The cause was inspired by his mother’s second husband and late stepfather who passed in 2011.

In 2012, Edoardo took part in the Nightrider Challenge, cycling 100 kilometres overnight in London to raise funds for the foundation.

How did Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi meet?

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo first met when they were young, as their parents are good family friends.

Edoardo’s father became acquainted with Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson whilst skiing in the Swiss ski resort Verbier in 1972.

Edoardo’s parents confirmed that the two had been close for many years in a statement after the couple’s engagement announcement:

“Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life,” it read. “Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

Things turned romantic between the two after Princess Eugenie’s wedding, with their first public debut as a couple at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala. Edoardo proposed to Princess Beatrice six months later, during a romantic weekend trip to Italy in September 2019.

The businessman designed the engagement ring himself, with the help of British jeweller Shaun Leane.

It features a 2.5-carat round centre stone flanked by two smaller round diamonds and a 0.75 carat baguette on either side, set in platinum.

“I worked closely with Edo for the past four to five months: He wanted the fusion of two elements in one ring, his love of Art Deco and Princess Beatrice’s love of Victorian style, so it’s a mix of both aesthetics,” designer Shaun said of the design.

Edoardo shared the engagement news on his personal instagram account. He posted several black and white shots from the couple’s engagement shoot alongside the caption: “You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever.”

Is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi royal?

No Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is not royal, but he does descend from Italian aristocracy. The 38-year-old is a Count by birth and his family own the Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Bergamo, Italy.

He is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Oxfordshire born Nikki Williams-Ellis. The couple married in 1978 and had two children – Edoardo and his elder sister Natalia – before separating sometime after. His mother remarried the Conservative MP Christopher Shale and had another son Alby Shale – Edoardo’s younger half-brother. Sadly Shale passed in 2011, and in 2017 Nikki married sculptor David Williams-Ellis.

What is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s net worth?

Whilst Edoardo’s net worth has never been shared publicly, he is reportedly a multi-millionaire.

According to LinkedIn, his company Banda has a gross value of £700 million.

Edoardo’s wife is also not short of money, with Insider reporting Princess Beatrice’s net worth as £3.5 million.

This sum of money is allegedly accrued from royal trust funds and money set aside from her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after their 1996 divorce.

Does Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have children?

Yes, Edoardo is a proud father to five-year-old son Christopher Woolfe.

Christopher – whose nickname is “Wolfie” – attended Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding and was given the important roles of best man and page boy on the day.

Edoardo shares his son with Dara Huang, a Chinese American architect and founder of the design studio Design Haus Liberty. The pair were alleged to be engaged before separating in 2018.

Despite the split, relations between the two seem amicable with Dara telling the Daily Mail after their engagement news: “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families.”

This means that Princess Beatrice’s baby will be Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s second child and the couple’s first child together.

Fans will have to wait till the birth announcement – expected in Autumn 2021 – to find out the baby’s gender.