Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just made a massive move to show they’re ‘serious about’ bringing their family ‘back’ to the UK

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to have made a significant show to the royal family that they want to 'make amends' and are ‘serious about’ bringing their family ‘back’ to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to 'make amends' with the Royal Family by renting an apartment at Kensington Palace to show 'they're serious about coming back' to the UK.

Despite the rumoured olive branch, experts believe that it will take more than this gesture for Prince William to 'forgive and forget.'

In other royal news, Prince Harry set to take Archie on a father-son trip to this special place that helped him with the loss of his mum.

For the past eight months, royal fans have clung to the hope that Prince Harry and the Royal Family would manage to put their hurt feelings aside and begin to heal the growing rift between them. But, with each month that has passed, optimism is dwindling.

Following the release of his scathing memoir Spare back in January, in which Harry claimed his brother Prince William 'knocked' him to the ground in an 'attack' and detailed Prince William's alleged ‘rage’ after King Charles reportedly "planted" stories about him and his family, royal fans and experts alike believed there was no way Harry and William's relationship could be repaired.

But as relationship experts came out and shared advice such as how the royal family should ‘take it slow’ and ‘set boundaries’ when the time came to heal the rift, an optimism began to brew that one day William could once again be calling his brother by the sweet nickname 'Harold.'

Hopes may have been dashed when it was revealed that Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks but now that could be about to change.

(Image credit: Getty)

An insider told OK! Magazine, "He [Harry] and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves.

"He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back. Harry doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace."

However, the gesture might not be enough to see Harry and William back together again as experts believe William was hurt 'so deeply' by his brother's betrayal that it will take more time to 'heal those wounds.'

Sarah Hewson, a royal news editor, told Sky News Australia, "I see no signs of that whatsoever. The damage, the wounds are so deep it’s going to take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds."

"And, at this stage, I just don’t see any evidence whatsoever that there is a desire on either side, yet, to put an end to this and to forgive and forget."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The news comes less than a month after reports suggested that Harry had gone behind Meghan's back and called his brother to speak about moving back to the UK.

In July, a royal insider revealed to In Touch Weekly, "Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.

"Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family."

According to the insider, when William received the call he 'didn’t quite know what to say' and told Harry that 'he would think about his offer.'