Step aside Prince George! Here's the sign Princess Charlotte is already taking charge at public events
Princess Charlotte seems to be leading the way for the Wales kids when it comes to public engagements
Princess Charlotte is showing signs of taking charge at public events to lead the way for the Wales kids, an expert has claimed.
- Princess Charlotte is said to be showing more leadership qualities during royal engagements than ever before.
- The Wales' middle-child is said to be the Royal Family's "secret weapon".
- This royal news comes as Meghan Markle reportedly wants her children to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles ‘now, more than ever’.
Princess Charlotte is already taking charge at public events by "ordering George around", royal experts have claimed.
When it comes to finding things to do with the kids, the Wales family have it pretty easy as Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her eighth birthday recently, appears to have no problem attending royal engagements, having showed signs of stepping up her leadership qualities in recent months.
Charlotte has been attending engagements alongside her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton more frequently in recent months, alongside older brother Prince George who is third in the royal line of succession, with Prince Louis making his engagement debut this year.
But while Prince Louis has often stolen the show with his cheeky behaviour in public - from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to the Kings' Coronation - it's his big sister Charlotte who seems to be taking charge.
Speaking on Channel 5 documentary, The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, the Queen's former Press Secretary, Ailsa Anderson noted, "It appears to me that Princess Charlotte has no qualms at all about being in the spotlight on public events."
At a recent visit to a Scouts group, Princess Charlotte stood centre in front of her brother Prince George, almost blocking him from view and during the Kings coronation concert she was the first of the Wales siblings dancing in her seat and waving her flag.
And she wasn't afraid to stand up for herself when dd Prince William waved his flag in her face during the coronation concert in a jovial manner.
Simon Vigar, royal correspondent for 5News, added, "I remember George being quite bossy but I think the dynamic’s changed. Recently during public events, we’ve seen Charlotte taking charge and ordering George around."
Princess Charlotte also seemingly gave orders to Prince George during the Queen's funeral, ensuring he stuck to protocol and bowed at the right time.
Princess Charlotte is such a boss, I love her "you need to bow" telling off her older brother, the future King 😂 https://t.co/dxykZxlNdvSeptember 19, 2022
And it's not gone unnoticed as royal expert Angela Mollard, wrote in her 7news column, that Princess Charlotte "has revealed herself to be the royal family’s secret weapon".
It was recently reported that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were paving the way for a future 'collective' monarchy.
And in recent months Princess Charlotte has been likened to Princess Anne and has been dubbed a 'standout star' by a body language expert and Kate herself even admitted Princess Charlotte was starting to become the sibling 'in charge'.
Speaking to fellow mum Samantha Burge at a memorial event, the Duchess reportedly said that "Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s favourite family holiday destination is just an hour away from the UK
The island is just off the English coast
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Mike Tindall defends his ‘dad dancing’ at the Coronation concert and promises he held back his worse moves
"You can't hear Lionel Richie sing 'All Night Long' and not get up and dance"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William reveals how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis inspired him to pursue his life's passion
"It's important that their energy inspires the rest of us"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The subtle way Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to have uncle Prince Harry in their lives still
The Wales kids have barely seen the Duke of Sussex since he moved to LA
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles is helping to raise Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis so they are 'fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions'
He wants his grandchildren to avoid 'making mistakes he made'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The sweet trait Prince William and Kate Middleton have passed onto their children
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis definitely have this trait in common with their parents
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The 'old-fashioned' and slightly odd rules Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis must follow when with their nanny
Nanny Maria Borrallo has been working with the Wales children since 2014
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William's four-word question to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before the Coronation revealed by a lip reader
Prince William was seen chatting with his children in a candid behind-the-scenes video released by the Wales family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte 'knows George is different to her and Louis' but Kate Middleton will not let her 'go down the same path' as previous 'spares'
Princess Charlotte is reportedly 'a very switched-on girl'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte is ‘becoming a standout star’ of the Royal Family, claims body language expert
The royal youngster may be the middle child, but she is taking on a 'leading role' among her siblings
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published