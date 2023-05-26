Step aside Prince George! Here's the sign Princess Charlotte is already taking charge at public events

Princess Charlotte seems to be leading the way for the Wales kids when it comes to public engagements

Princess Charlotte is already taking charge
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Princess Charlotte is showing signs of taking charge at public events to lead the way for the Wales kids, an expert has claimed. 

Princess Charlotte is already taking charge at public events by "ordering George around", royal experts have claimed.

When it comes to finding things to do with the kids, the Wales family have it pretty easy as Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her eighth birthday recently, appears to have no problem attending royal engagements, having showed signs of stepping up her leadership qualities in recent months.

Charlotte has been attending engagements alongside her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton more frequently in recent months, alongside older brother Prince George who is third in the royal line of succession, with Prince Louis making his engagement debut this year. 

But while Prince Louis has often stolen the show with his cheeky behaviour in public - from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to the Kings' Coronation - it's his big sister Charlotte who seems to be taking charge.

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary, The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, the Queen's former Press Secretary, Ailsa Anderson noted, "It appears to me that Princess Charlotte has no qualms at all about being in the spotlight on public events."

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

(Image credit: Getty)

At a recent visit to a Scouts group, Princess Charlotte stood centre in front of her brother Prince George, almost blocking him from view and during the Kings coronation concert she was the first of the Wales siblings dancing in her seat and waving her flag.

And she wasn't afraid to stand up for herself when dd Prince William waved his flag in her face during the coronation concert in a jovial manner.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince George at Kings' coronation concert

(Image credit: Getty)

Simon Vigar, royal correspondent for 5News, added, "I remember George being quite bossy but I think the dynamic’s changed. Recently during public events, we’ve seen Charlotte taking charge and ordering George around."

Princess Charlotte also seemingly gave orders to Prince George during the Queen's funeral, ensuring he stuck to protocol and bowed at the right time. 

See more

And it's not gone unnoticed as royal expert Angela Mollard, wrote in her 7news column, that Princess Charlotte "has revealed herself to be the royal family’s secret weapon".

It was recently reported that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were paving the way for a future 'collective' monarchy.

And in recent months Princess Charlotte has been likened to Princess Anne and has been dubbed a 'standout star' by a body language expert and Kate herself even admitted Princess Charlotte was starting to become the sibling 'in charge'.

Speaking to fellow mum Samantha Burge at a memorial event, the Duchess reportedly said that "Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge."

Explore More
Princess Charlotte
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸