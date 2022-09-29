Princess Catherine gets special seal of approval from Welsh star after historic visit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Catherine has got a special seal of approval from a major Welsh star after undertaking a historic visit since becoming the new Princess of Wales.

On September 27th, Prince and Princess of Wales paid their first visit to the country since taking on these hugely meaningful titles.

During their time in Swansea, Princess Catherine met two-year-old girl Charlotte and Catherine Zeta-Jones was quick to praise them both in a sweet new post.

The day after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral (opens in new tab) was announced on 8th September, the new King Charles paid tribute (opens in new tab) to her in what was his first ever address to the nation since becoming monarch. Thanking his beloved late mother for her “love and devotion”, His Majesty then went on to confirm that his eldest son Prince William and his wife Catherine were now the Prince and Princess of Wales. Following the end of the royal mourning period on September 27th, the couple paid their first historic visit to the country since taking on these hugely important roles.

Whilst Princess Catherine’s adorable moment (opens in new tab) with a four-year-old fan captured some people’s imaginations, for one prominent Welsh star, it was another engagement that caught her eye. And it seems Princess Catherine has got a special seal of approval from none other than Catherine Zeta-Jones!

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

After stepping out in Holyhead earlier in the day, the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Swansea where they visited the re-developed St Thomas’ Church. Here the senior royals learnt more about how the church supports people in the local community with its food bank and helps to distribute essentials to vulnerable mothers through the Baby Basics initiative.

During this poignant engagement, Princess Catherine met two-year-old Charlotte who looked utterly adorable in Welsh National Costume. The heart-warming moment was captured in several snaps taken that day and they seem to have captured Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones’ imagination.

Taking to Instagram, the Welsh actor posted a picture of the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) crouching down beside the young fan and declared, “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️”.

(Image credit: Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

And she wasn’t the only one to express her excitement at seeing the Princess of Wales undertaking this momentous visit. Catherine’s own fans were quick to respond to the actor’s post, mirroring her heartfelt comments.

“So very proud of our new Princess of Wales such a gorgeous photo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️”, one person replied.

Someone else echoed these sentiments, writing simply, “I agree with you on both counts! ☺️ ❤️”.

“Such a sweet picture of the new Princess of Wales visiting your beloved home country: I’ve always found the Welsh traditional costume truly lovely, Catherine. ❤️”, a third fan shared.

(Image credit: Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage via Getty)

Catherine’s seal of approval for the Princess of Wales during her Swansea visit could be seen as especially significant given that the Chicago star was born there. In 2019, Catherine Zeta-Jones returned home to Wales where she was given the honorary accolade of the Freedom of the City and County of Swansea during the celebrations for its 50th year as a city.

Now another Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has spent time in her hometown and showcased her own love for Wales. In his speech announcing his son and daughter-in-law’s new titles, King Charles recently affirmed that Catherine and William would “continue to inspire and lead our national conversations” as well as to help “bring the marginal to the centre ground” where help could be given.