Princess Catherine's adorable moment with four-year-old royal fan during historic Wales visit

Princess Catherine’s adorable moment with a young royal fan did not go unnoticed during a historic visit to Wales with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid their first official visit to the country since taking on their new roles.

During their time in Anglesey, Princess Catherine was seen having a sweet interaction with a young fan as they undertook a busy schedule of engagements.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles announced in his first address (opens in new tab) to the nation that Prince William and Catherine were the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Now the couple have resumed royal duties and have paid their first visit to the country since taking on these new roles. On September 27th, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Anglesey and visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station. It was here that Princess Catherine’s adorable moment with a young fan was captured in sweet snaps…

Stepping out in Anglesey, the royals met crew and volunteers at the Lifeboat Station. Though they weren’t the only ones who got to interact with the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with sweet pictures showcasing the moment four-year-old Theo met the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab).

Reportedly chosen to meet her, he is seen handing over a beautiful bunch of pink roses to Princess Catherine who looked just as delighted to see him. Crouching down to receive the bouquet, Princess Catherine’s adorable moment with Theo was watched by Prince William who can be seen beaming in the background before joining her to talk to the four-year-old.

Known for her warmth, the Princess’ interaction with Theo is utterly heart-warming and many people are understood to have turned out to see them in Wales.

As reported by the BBC (opens in new tab), Sian Price who used to be the helm on the inshore lifeboat and whose father-in-law is the coxswain declared, "It's a privilege to witness part of this, their first tour as Prince and Princess of Wales. We couldn't get down to London recently, so it's great they are coming here."

Holyhead is one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has received 70 awards for gallantry. For this historic engagement, Catherine kept her look elegant and classic, opting for a red military-style coat with statement gold buttons and paired it with a black top, trousers and heels.

Prince William wore a dark suit and both looked relaxed and happy to be out and about in Wales, where they'd also undertaken their first joint official engagement together in 2011 dedicating a new lifeboat at the RNLI station at Treaddur Bay.

Following Prince William and Catherine’s wedding (opens in new tab) in 2011, the couple lived in Anglesey for three years during his time working as an RAF search and rescue pilot. During this recent visit, they will also go to Holyhead Marine and Café Bar where they will get to meet local people, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets.

Prince William and Princess Catherine will also visit the re-developed St Thomas’ Church in Swansea which provides support for people in the local areas and is home to a food bank and Swansea Baby Initiative which distributes essentials to vulnerable mothers.

Ahead of their visit, it was declared in a statement that the Prince and Princess of Wales “want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them”.