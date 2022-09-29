Kate Middleton shares the difficult skill she’s been teaching Prince George

The Princess of Wales has shared the fiddly skill she’s been teaching Prince George for his new school.

Kate Middleton has let slip the difficult skill she's been helping Prince George learn for school during her first visit to Wales since taking on her new title, The Princess of Wales.

As the royal family returns to official engagements after they marked the end of their royal mourning (opens in new tab) for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to Wales since receiving their new titles.

It was here that Kate Middleton revealed the difficult skill she’s been teaching Prince George, that he needs to learn for school.

After sharing an adorable moment with a four-year-old (opens in new tab), who presented her with lovely flowers, the Mirror (opens in new tab) reports that Kate spotted another boy who was wearing a school uniform that included a tie. After noting his smart attire, Kate asked, “Do you tie your own tie?”

The boy said he had, to which Kate replied, “Well done you. I've been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I'm having to teach him how to do it.

"But well done, you've done a good job with your tie. Nice to meet you.”

Following the family’s move to Windsor (opens in new tab), Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all started at a new school together (opens in new tab), for the first time. Lambrook school boasts a 'modern approach’ to education, with a mix of traditional learning and sports, plus a very smart uniform, which for George now features a tie.

Learning how to tie his own tie will stand him in good stead not just for his school days, but for future royal engagements - he is after all second in line to the throne in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) - and lately, he’s been mirroring his father by wearing smart navy suits.  

It comes after Prince George's very cheeky remark about his father being King (opens in new tab) was revealed.

