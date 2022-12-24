Kate Middleton’s ‘worst Christmas present’ from Prince William explained

Prince William has revealed the worst present he ever bought Kate Middleton for Christmas when they first started dating.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been married for 11 years but first met 10 years before that while studying at the University of St. Andrew’s.

Now, William has revealed he once gave her a very questionable gift during the start of their relationship.

After more than 20 years together, Prince William and Kate Middleton know each other pretty well by now.

But it turns out the pair haven’t always been so in-sync, as William has revealed the very unusual Christmas gift he once bought his wife.

In 2020, the Prince joined Peter Crouch for a special episode on his podcast in support of the Heads Up campaign.

After the England footballer admitted to buying his wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years in a row, the future King made his very own confession.

"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship, that was - think that sealed the deal,” he said.

He added, "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time.

“I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’”

Unlike her husband, Kate has seemingly mastered the art of Christmas presents as for her first ever Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, Kate made a batch of chutney using her grandmother's special recipe.

She spoke about the gift during an ITV documentary for the Queen's 90th birthday, recalling, "She (the Queen) really cares.

"I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?'

"I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."

She added, "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table."

The Queen used to have her very own treat for her great grandchildren around Christmas too.

According to former butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles between 2004 and 2011 at Highgrove, the late monarch made a sweet gesture to the kids of the family.

Grant previously told The Mirror, “I heard that at Sandringham, the Queen used to arrange for one of the trees in one of the rooms to be left bare for the kids to decorate it.

“It was a tradition that she started, and the grandkids would come in and they would all do a bit of decorating, which I thought was always quite a nice idea.”