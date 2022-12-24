King Charles gives poignant nod to the Queen in first Christmas speech

A new photo has been released showing the King making his Christmas address to the nation.

King Charles recorded the message just a few yards from his beloved mother’s final resting place.

The Queen recorded her final Christmas speech at Windsor Castle last year.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton gave a touching speech dedicated to the late monarch this week.

In a break to tradition, King Charles has delivered his Christmas speech from The Quire of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The first photo of the historic address has been released, showing His Majesty, 74, standing up while talking to the country.

In a poignant tribute to his mum, Charles’ speech was filmed just a few yards away from the late monarch's committal service.

Back in September, this is where her coffin was buried in the adjoining George VI Memorial Chapel.

(Image credit: Getty)



King Charles’ grandparents, King George VI and the Queen Mother are also buried in the chapel, alongside the ashes of his aunt, Princess Margaret.

Elsewhere in the photo, a Christmas tree can be seen in the background which has been decorated with a range of sustainable ornaments, made from paper, glass and pine cones.

The floral pieces were created with English foliage, including holly, berried ivy and red skimmia.

It has not yet been revealed what King Charles will discuss in his ten-minute delivery which was recorded on December 13 and will air at 3pm on Christmas Day.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Queen recorded her 69 Christmas addresses to the nation in royal palaces, usually seated behind a desk.

This comes after Kate Middleton made a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal Family prepares to celebrate their first Christmas without the monarch.

The Princess of Wales appeared in a short clip on her official Instagram on Thursday to promote Together at Christmas, which was filmed at Westminster Abbey on December 15 and will be aired on ITV tonight (Christmas Eve).

In the sweet message, she revealed how “hundreds of inspiring individuals were invited to the service, those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She added, "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy, and one that has deeply inspired many.”

The caption reads, "This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.

"While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared."