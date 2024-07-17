Princess Charlotte’s sweet new bracelet might just be the perfect accessory to help calm anxious kids

Princess Charlotte debuted a sweet new piece of sentimental jewellery during her recent Wimbledon appearance - and it could be the perfect gift to help give an anxious child a bit more confidence.

Princess Charlotte's appearance at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final last weekend delighted royal fans across the globe, not least for her heartwarming reaction to Kate Middleton’s standing ovation at the event.

The young royal was spotted pulling a whole host of both stressed and delighted faces throughout the match, getting into the action and throwing her arms up in celebration or using them to covering her face during tense moments. This was when we noticed a stunning piece of jewellery on her wrist and it has a very sweet meaning behind it.

Charlotte was wearing a gold link bracelet with a turquoise nazar amulet on it. The eye-shaped amulet is believed to ward off the curse of the evil eye, which brings bad fortune to those who the curse is placed on, with nazar translating to 'sight' or 'surveillance' in Arabic where belief in the evil eye is prevalent.

But the nazar symbol not only protects people specifically from the evil eye, it is also believed that wearing one can help ward off any negative energy, acting as a protective amulet.

It's this belief that makes it a great gift for anyone, especially a child, whose struggling with anxiety or going through a new situation that they may want some protection for.

You may or may not truly believe in the power of the amulet, but it's a belief that may just help a child gain the confidence they're struggling to find.

While we can't be sure where Charlotte got the sweet jewellery from, it is very possible that it was a souvenir from Jordan where the Wales family have previously holidayed.

