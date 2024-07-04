Prince George’s favourite summer hobby revealed - and new research shows it's a great brain-boosting activity

As Prince George gears up for his school break, he'll be looking forward to enjoying his favourite summer hobby - and it has loads of brain-boosting benefits.

The school year is nearly over! Kids are getting ready to pack away their school shoes in favour of the trendiest kids sandals on the market and are looking forward to days spent on the beach or in the garden playing with outdoor toys.

For teenagers, the break may be a much welcomed break and time for rest, but for those lively youngsters, relaxation is likely the last thing on their minds. That's the case for 10-year-old Prince George at least, with the royal, who sits second in the royal line of succession, planning to spend the long break enjoying his favourite active summer hobby; tennis.

The youngster has long loved the sport, whether he's playing it at home or watching it from the royal box at Wimbledon. He even had lessons from champion player Rodger Federer who revealed that George had a really good technique.

But as well as keeping George active over his summer break, with tennis being a great sport to help keep the body healthy, it's an equally good hobby for it's brain-boosting benefits.

A new study by sporting brand ASICS has revealed that tennis players, no matter their ability to play the game or length of time playing it, are more focused and energised when compared with non-tennis players, and are 26% more positive in their attitude.

On top of this, they are also better able to cope with stress - which is a great attribute for George in particular as his mother's health struggles, his final year at his current school, and his royal future at large loom over him.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the physical benefits, fitness expert Tim Benjamin told HELLO! Magazine, "Tennis based-workouts are a great way of developing all-around fitness: cardio, speed, agility and balance.

"Many people think that tennis simply relies on your arms and wrists. In reality, the movements and actions in tennis require your whole body. Even actions that seem simple at first, like hitting a ball, require your whole body to be in sync," he explained.

In other royal news, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ cheeky behaviour at engagements ‘doesn’t worry’ Kate Middleton for one very sweet reason. Plus, it's clear that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have been keeping their granddad up to date with pop-culture as the King made a hilarious joke in a recent speech. And, while Prince William has made the 'greatest tribute' to his late mother Princess Diana, the royal's former butler has revealed why there’s pressure on William to continue his late mother’s work and ‘finish her legacy’.