Prince George set to be separated from parents Prince William and Kate Middleton by surprising royal ban

A new Royal ban will come into force for Prince George next year, separating him from his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton when they do one very normal activity - but the reason why is quite understandable.

Prince George's prominent position in the royal line of succession, that will see him become King after his father Prince William, means he can't do a lot of things other children his age have the chance to. For one, he can't go into his dream career that has a sweet link to his uncle Prince Harry, and soon he won't be able to do one very normal thing with his family thanks to his role as heir.

As of July 2025 when the youngster turns 12-years-old, he will be banned from travelling alongside his parents.

That's because royal protocol prohibits certain royals from travelling together, namely banning heirs to the throne being together. Therefore, William and George will be unable to join one another in the same plane whether they're going on a family holiday or to a royal engagement.

The ban was brought into use to protect the royal line of succession, ensuring that it remains stable should there be an accident that endangers multiple heirs.

The fact was revealed by King Charles's former pilot, Graham Laurie, who told OK! Magazine that the rule was enforced when William turned 12 in 1994 and forced him to travel on a different plane to his father.

Laurie shared of his experiences, "We flew all four: the Prince [Charles], the Princess [Diana], Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.

"When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

However, with William and Kate's focus on keeping life as normal as possible for George until he can fully understand the weight of his impending royal position, it's likely that William will fly in a separate plane to his family once the royal rule comes into use, letting George travel with Kate and his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles may also step in to reverse the rule as it can be broken with written permission from the monarch.

