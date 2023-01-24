Princess Charlotte's talent that proves she's so similar to Kate Middleton revealed

Princess Charlotte appears to have inherited Kate Middleton's athletic talent, with the eight-year-old showing a keen interest in everything from gymnastics to football.

According to Prince William, the seven-year-old even has a favorite position on the football pitch.

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales apparently enjoys all sorts of sports, and it looks like football is the latest activity to make her list of favorite pastimes. During an engagement with the Lionesses last summer, Prince William even revealed that the seven-year-old had already mastered an important position on the pitch.

"Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal…a budding star for the future," the future King told the England women's national football team after their victory against Germany in the Euros 2022.

The exciting revelation came shortly after Kate Middleton revealed the Wales's daughter also loves gymnastics and "spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels". And it's not just practising the sport that she enjoys - Charlotte is also an enthusiastic spectator.

It's understood that "the young royal wore a big smile" and "raised her arms in the air" while watching an artistic gymnastics competition at Arena Birmingham live last summer, according to a report in PEOPLE.

Luckily for Charlotte, her new school, Lambrook, offers plenty of choices when it comes to sports. Students at the prestigious Windsor academy participate in a wide range of compulsory extracurricular activities, including football, rugby, hockey, athletics, netball, and cricket. George, Charlotte, and Louis also have the option of trying golf, lacrosse, trampolining, badminton, squash, tennis, swimming, basketball, and skiing.

Kate Middleton is also a big fan of sports, with the 41-year-old often considered to be the most athletically gifted member of the Royal Family. The princess played numerous team sports when she was at school, including field hockey and cross-country running, as well as tennis and swimming. She has continued to lead an active lifestyle as an adult, following a diligent exercise regime of weight lifting and jogging.

When she's not training solo, the princess loves to share her passion for fitness with her three children. Kate has reportedly even taught Prince George and Princess Charlotte how to sail, having always been a huge fan of the challenging watersport.