Princess Lilibet has taken after grandmother Princess Diana with her new ‘favourite’ hobby, reveals Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex has shared some rare insight into life at home with her daughter
During her and Prince Harry's Nigeria trip, Meghan Markle revealed her daughter Princess Lilibet's new 'favourite' hobby - and it shows she's taking after her late grandmother Princess Diana.
It's not often we get to hear about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The youngsters are understandably kept out of the public eye, with the family-of-four enjoying a private life in their Montecito home in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles.
But when it was announced that the couple would be visiting Nigeria this month, many speculated that the children would join their parents for the holiday for one very poignant reason; because Meghan, and therefore Archie and Lilibet are of Nigerian descent. But, ultimately there were a few understandable reasons the kids stayed at home.
For one, the couple had a jam-packed schedule with plans to meet a lot of important figures. As royal editor Emily Nash pointed out on A Right Royal Podcast, "It's not easy to do these things at the best of times, let alone with small children.”
ITV News’ Chris Ship added, “Also, Nigeria, a very, very big country that also has some of its own security issues at the moment. So, I would have thought they won't be taking their kids."
But just because the kids weren't in attendance doesn't mean they weren't on their parents' minds. On their first day in the country during a visit to a local school, the couple spent time chatting with students and smiled on as the school's kindergarten class danced and sung songs for them.
When their performance was over, Harry asked them, "Is singing and dancing your favourite class?" Then, Meghan added, "That’s Lili's favourite class. Maybe it's all the jumping around."
Lilibet's grandmother, the late Princess Diana who passed away in 1997, was a huge fan of dancing, with ballet in particular being her favourite form of movement. Like Lilibet, Princess Charlotte is also a huge fan of dancing, with Princess Diana's love for the hobby clearly still strong within the family.
Not to be left out, we also got to learn a little more about the couples' son, Prince Archie, during the school visit too.
As they were watching a STEM class where a group of children showed off the robot cars they’d built, Meghan shared that her son is a fan of construction.
But the best insight came when Meghan revealed the sweet compliment her daughter unintentionally gave her before she left for the trip. "Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three," she said to the school children. "And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she said 'Mama, I see me in you'. Oh, now she was talking really, literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way.
"And I thought, yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you, but as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well" - how sweet!
In other royal news, Prince Archie's fifth birthday wasn't publicly marked by the Royal Family for one important reason.
