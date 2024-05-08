Princess Charlotte wore grandma Princess Diana’s favourite fashion style
Princess Diana has always been a fashion icon and now her granddaughter is taking note too!
There was a sweet nod to Princess Diana in Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday portrait, with the youngster wearing one of her late grandmother's favourite fashion styles - did you spot it?
Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday portrait sent fans into a frenzy as they filled the comment section with gushing comments about how grown up the royal youngster, who sits third in the royal line of succession, looks now.
The picture, as well as being an incredibly sweet photo of the royal, also included a sweet nod to her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, that many fans missed - and now another hidden tribute has been pointed out and we can't believe we didn't notice it before!
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The photo, which was snapped as usual by Kate Middleton, saw Charlotte smiling in a garden, leaning on a fence in the sunshine, with her face framed by some beautiful pale pink flowers. Now, look closely at her outfit.
She's wearing an adorable knitted cardigan by Cyrillus, layered over a blue sweatshirt, with a jean skirt and tights to keep warm in the unpredictable spring weather. But just peaking out of the top of the sweater, barely visible, is a slither of floral material around her neck.
That frilled bit of fabric is a pie-crust collar, a frilly style of shirt collar that is all ruffles and fun. The style was huge in the 80s and has been making a comeback in fashion for a few years now. But who else was a fan of the style back when it first made an appearance on the fashion scene? Princess Charlotte's grandmother, Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997.
Princess Diana was spotted in the collar style on multiple occasions, often pairing the ruffled piece with patterned midi dresses, statement blazers and pinstripe suits.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Most often she was spotted in pieces reminiscent of Princess Charlotte's subtle collar, but sometimes she'd opt for a dramatic ruffled style to really add some excitement to her outfits.
It's no surprise that Charlotte has adopted the look as her mum Kate Middleton is also a huge fan of the style. Like her daughter, Kate has been seen wearing a pie-crust collar underneath a sweatshirt to add some formality into the laid back piece, paying homage to her mother-in-law and looking fabulous while doing so!
In other royal news, Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis will skip this iconic royal event this year - but the reason why is completely understandable. And Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will be delighted with the exciting new feature in King Charles’ garden - and it also lets the monarch live out his own childhood dream. Plus, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ guinea pigs are more than just cute, experts reveal they’re teaching the kids some very important life lessons too.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Do you have the top foods in your fridge for exam season? Nutritionist reveals top 4 staples to help teens through their exams
It's not just revision that can help kids through their exams, eating the best food can also improve their performance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
13 traits experienced by adults who were lonely children, according to a psychologist (#4 definitely isn’t a bad thing)
Psychologists have identified 13 traits experienced by adults who were lonely as children. But they can all be turned into positives, and lonely kids can make resilient adults.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s 9th birthday portrait contained a sweet nod to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth you might have missed
The youngster was beaming in her birthday photo - but did you notice the hidden detail?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte will be grateful Kate Middleton made this unique change to her wedding vows - and she was only the second royal ever to ditch tradition
The Prince and Princess of Wales just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s morning struggle with brother Prince George is so relatable - and Prince William knows exactly how to handle it
Prince George and Princess Charlotte spend the mornings like most brothers and sisters, according to dad Prince William
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will be delighted with the exciting new feature in King Charles’ garden - and it also lets the monarch live out his own childhood dream
Has he just won grandfather of the year? We think so...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will skip iconic royal event this year - but the reason why is completely understandable
The Wales children delighted royal fans by appearing at the event last year, but this year is set to be different
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William uses Princess Charlotte’s favourite ‘dad joke’ to get a laugh - and it’s got the seal of approval from this popular comedian
It's a childhood classic!
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton is enjoying ‘precious’ family time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as she recovers from ‘preventative’ cancer treatment
As the Princess of Wales takes time away from royal duties following her diagnosis, her kids are making sure to offer lots of love and support
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are huge fans of this popular tinned food - and it’s not what you’d expect from the royals
Royal meal times are more similar to the average family's than you might imagine
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published