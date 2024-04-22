Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new family-friendly Netflix show mean we'll see more of Archie and Lilibet? We share everything we know
Royal fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the youngsters
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently filming two different Netflix shows, royal fans are hoping that we'll see their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the new family-friendly projects.
Following the success of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, royal fans were delighted to hear that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now filming new series for the streaming service as part of their multi-million dollar deal with the company.
According to reports in The Sun, filming has begun on both Harry's show about polo and Meghan’s lifestyle series that will 'celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening and friendship.' With Meghan's focus on life at home, many fans were hoping that the series would include the couple's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, but their hopes have been quickly dashed.
An insider has revealed that the children, who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession, will not be a part of the new projects and, while the couple initially disagreed over whether or not to feature them, it has ultimately been decided that they should be kept away from the cameras.
They said, “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”
In fact, they are so keen to ensure privacy that Meghan's lifestyle show will reportedly be filmed at her neighbour's home, not the family's £11.2 million Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles - much like they secretly did in Harry & Meghan.
While royal fans may be upset over the news, it's not a shock that the couple have chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight with these new projects. They've long been vocal about protecting their kids' privacy and are very weary of exposing them to public life at such a young age.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
"Prince Harry, like his brother, is immensely concerned with privacy, but he's more suspicious of violations of privacy," royal author Gareth Russell told GBNews of Harry's approach to his kids and public life. "We've certainly seen Prince William get very protective and angry over his children's privacy being violated, but he is also trying to introduce them to royal life, whereas Prince Harry has repeatedly voiced concerns about the children being in public.
"And so I don't know when we'll see Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet at any kind of public event."
The release dates for the shows are not yet known, with Netflix explaining, "Both shows are in early stages of production, and their titles and release dates will be announced in the coming months." Even though we won't spot Archie or Lilibet, we can't wait to tune in!
In other royal news, these two royal relatives are the perfect ‘role models’ for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and will show them how to navigate life as ‘spares’, says royal expert, while another expert has shared why Prince Louis was always destined to be the Royal Family’s ‘wild child’. Plus, Prince William ‘reduced King Charles to tears’ with surprise plans to carry on vital family history.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Bluey surprises fans as they drop new secret episode following season 3 finale - and fans are shocked about the new storyline
A final episode titled The Surprise is available to watch now!
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Prince Louis was always destined to be the Royal Family’s ‘wild child’, according to a royal expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child has won the hearts of the public with his cheeky behaviour
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle’s understandable parenting anxiety that means Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet likely won’t visit the UK next month
The Sussex family are meant to be visiting the UK next month, but 'anxiety' over their children's safety means the plans may yet change
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and it’s all for the sake of their children
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly keen to end the royal feud and connect with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle opens up about ‘cruel’ and ‘hateful’ online bullying she experienced throughout her pregnancies - and reveals the one thing that got her through it
Meghan reflected on the struggles she experienced during her pregnancies in an emotional speech at the SXSW festival over the weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet set to benefit massively from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest venture - and it proves the couple want the very best future for their children
The royal youngsters aren't the only children whose lives could be changed by the project
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry reveals telling insight into his current relationship with father King Charles - and shares ‘top secret’ update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in surprise TV interview
Harry has spoken publicly about his father for the first time since his cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry vowed to never ‘enjoy’ family hobby again after Princess Diana’s death - but he’s taken it back up and it’s all thanks to his children
Harry thought he was 'being mean to' his mum by enjoying it
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not the only royal children to be given new surnames - Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have already had three!
It's not all that unusual for royal kids to be known by various names throughout their lives
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle change Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's surname in ‘surprise’ move that proves they will always be royals
The royal couple have rebranded their website and made some poignant changes to their children's names
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published