Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new family-friendly Netflix show mean we'll see more of Archie and Lilibet? We share everything we know

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently filming two different Netflix shows, royal fans are hoping that we'll see their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the new family-friendly projects.

Following the success of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, royal fans were delighted to hear that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now filming new series for the streaming service as part of their multi-million dollar deal with the company.

According to reports in The Sun, filming has begun on both Harry's show about polo and Meghan’s lifestyle series that will 'celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening and friendship.' With Meghan's focus on life at home, many fans were hoping that the series would include the couple's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, but their hopes have been quickly dashed.

An insider has revealed that the children, who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession, will not be a part of the new projects and, while the couple initially disagreed over whether or not to feature them, it has ultimately been decided that they should be kept away from the cameras.

They said, “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

In fact, they are so keen to ensure privacy that Meghan's lifestyle show will reportedly be filmed at her neighbour's home, not the family's £11.2 million Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles - much like they secretly did in Harry & Meghan.

While royal fans may be upset over the news, it's not a shock that the couple have chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight with these new projects. They've long been vocal about protecting their kids' privacy and are very weary of exposing them to public life at such a young age.

"Prince Harry, like his brother, is immensely concerned with privacy, but he's more suspicious of violations of privacy," royal author Gareth Russell told GBNews of Harry's approach to his kids and public life. "We've certainly seen Prince William get very protective and angry over his children's privacy being violated, but he is also trying to introduce them to royal life, whereas Prince Harry has repeatedly voiced concerns about the children being in public.

"And so I don't know when we'll see Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet at any kind of public event."

The release dates for the shows are not yet known, with Netflix explaining, "Both shows are in early stages of production, and their titles and release dates will be announced in the coming months." Even though we won't spot Archie or Lilibet, we can't wait to tune in!

