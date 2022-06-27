Queen beams with joy as she steps out for first public appearance since Jubilee in Scotland

The Queen beamed with joy as she stepped out for her first public appearance since the Platinum Jubilee to mark the start of Holyrood Week in Scotland.

Her Majesty has arrived in Edinburgh for the start of Holyrood Week which pays tribute to Scottish culture and achievements.

This marked the first time the Queen appeared in public since the Jubilee as she took part in the Ceremony of the Keys.

After much speculation about whether or not fans would get to see the Queen in Scotland this year for Holyrood Week, Her Majesty has now been pictured arriving at her official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Known in Scotland as “Royal Week”, this annual week celebrates Scottish community, culture and achievement. The exciting week of engagements is held from the end of June to the beginning of July and this year’s Holyrood Week is no different.

Making her first public appearance since she waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the second time over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, the Queen has now arrived in Scotland.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

For Holyrood Week 2022 Her Majesty was accompanied by two members of The Firm - her son Prince Edward and daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex. And just like in previous years, the Ceremony of the Keys was held on the palace forecourt to open the week.

This saw the beaming Queen welcomed into Edinburgh by the Lord Provost who offered Britain’s longest-reigning monarch the keys to the city. Tradition dictates that the monarch returns them and entrusts their safekeeping to the officials of the city.

Although she's received visitors at Windsor Castle, since the Jubilee Her Majesty hasn't been spotted attending an engagement or event in public and she certainly looked delighted to be back in Scotland on June 27th.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Wearing a stunning powder blue ensemble with matching hat, the shade of the outfit had echoes of the beautiful lilac-blue outfit she wore to Trooping the Colour. She was accompanied for the moment just by the Wessexes (known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Forfar).

It’s understood that Prince Charles (known as the Duke of Rothesay there) and Princess Anne will also be carrying out engagements over Scotland during the week. The Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Countess Sophie are set to host a royal garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in tribute to those who've made positive contributions to communities across Scotland.

(Image credit: Photo by Lesley Martin-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The sight of the Queen in Scotland for this important occasion once again this year is especially significant after it was suggested that the Queen faced an anxious wait over whether she would indeed attend. This comes following the recent reports of the monarch’s “episodic mobility problems” and Her Majesty’s decision to pull out of several major events in recent months.

Despite this, the Queen definitely appeared to be in good spirits at the start of Holyrood Week upon her arrival in Edinburgh. And though it’s not yet known which events she could attend in person, many fans will be hoping to see more of the Queen in Scotland over the coming days.