The Queen faces an anxious wait as her Scotland visit is thrown into question amid her ongoing health struggles

The Queen could face some disappointing news this week as her family trip to Scotland could be at risk due to her ongoing health issues.

Her Majesty was set to travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse with her children, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne for a number of engagements.

However, the decision on whether she can attend will need to be decided nearer to the time.

The Queen faces an anxious wait ahead of her family trip to Scotland next week, as continued ‘episodic mobility issues’ throw her attendance into doubt.

Her Majesty was set to travel up to her Scottish estate, the Palace of Holyroodhouse alongside her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for a number of royal events to be carried out over the week. Including the Ceremony of the Keys and the last royal garden party of the summer.

Princess Anne will be hosting the Investiture meeting on the grounds of the Scottish Palace on Tuesday 28th, on her mother’s behalf. While Prince Charles is set to attend the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade before both he and his sister, attend the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral, on Thursday.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Queen is reportedly hoping to join them later in the week, though sadly this decision will be left until nearer the time.

According to Hello! (opens in new tab) a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said that the Monarch does hope to attend, though they are as of yet, unable to confirm.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim Graham Photo Library)

This comes after the Queen continues to suffer from mobility concerns, that have already prevented her from attending several royal events, including Ascot and all of the Buckingham Palace garden parties.

Though despite the potential disappointment, the Queen was photographed without the assistance of her walking stick during her audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury. Who awarded her with the Cantebury Cross for her service to the church over her 70-year reign.

Fans were delighted to see her looking so happy, with the Queen even sporting a brand new hairdo for the special event.